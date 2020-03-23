Corona Virus updates

Hong Kong never shut down economy. Japan never shutdown economy. Russia strict visa requirements, not big on diversity like the the globalist left of USA. Japan not big on diversity. Israel not big on diversity. Iran and Italy living thru nightmares becuase of illegal Chinese, USA cases all related to Chinese. This is a Bill Gates wet dream says Alex Jones and he is right. Germany,France,Spain, open borders have them struggling. High density chain smokers in NY and NJ causing high death rates. Women do better than Men because more X chrome.