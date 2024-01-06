Crazy In-Game Numbers

Last night in the Piston/GSW game Curry put them up 107-103 with 1:05 left, naturally Piston ball.



In-game at MGM Detroit was +1.5 -120.....Moneyline +660.



I get that the win prob for GSW was greater than the ML offered but such a in-balace for one and half points.



I can understand why you hear about some crazy payouts with in-game when the variance sides with you.