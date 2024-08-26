Crypto Mining Rig Profitability

Top-6 models by operating margin are from Bitmain

Source: Hashrate Index

Note: Figures as of Aug. 9 at an estimate electricity cost of 6 cents per kWh

But even the production moves, and the competitive moat Bitmain built around itself, may not be enough to shield it in an era of increased competition and souring relations between the two top superpowers.

The shift of Bitcoin mining to the US — after China banned it — coincided with intensified US efforts to keep its geopolitical rival from obtaining the most advanced computing equipment, such as chips used to power artificial intelligence. This fight for chip supremacy is roiling entire supply chains. And it’s leading to more scrutiny of who’s mining cryptocurrency on US soil, and where the hardware comes from.

In May, President Joe Biden ordered a Chinese Bitcoin mining company called MineOne to vacate and sell a 12-acre property near Cheyenne, Wyoming.

One of the reasons was the presence of “specialized and foreign-sourced equipment” used to mine cryptocurrency — but “potentially capable of facilitating surveillance and espionage activities,” the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States said in a statement at the time.

‘Generalized Concern’

At a July 25 hearing of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren pressed Treasury Department official Paul Rosen on whether the mining equipment at the North Range facility could have been used to spy on US military operations.

“There is a generalized concern that sophisticated equipment in proximity to sensitive facilities can be used for espionage,” Rosen, the assistant secretary for investment security, replied. The North Range site is near the F.E. Warren Air Force Base, which houses US nuclear missiles.

Rosen, who runs CFIUS, didn’t elaborate on how crypto mining machines could be used for spying, and the May announcement didn’t mention Bitmain. The Treasury Department declined to comment further. The US hasn’t presented any public evidence that mining rigs have been used for espionage.

Even so, MineOne was ordered to remove all equipment from the site in addition to vacating the property. Most of the rigs came from Bitmain, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Peeking Inside Rigs

MineOne agreed to sell its North Range and Campstool mining facilities in Wyoming to CleanSpark Inc. The company, which calls itself “America’s Bitcoin Miner,” was seeking a home for hundreds of millions of dollars worth of rigs it had agreed to buy in January — all from Bitmain.

That contract, with Bitmain Technologies Delaware Ltd., stipulates that all equipment “shall have a country of origin other than China” or any Office of Foreign Assets Control-sanctioned nation. It also gives CleanSpark the right to reject any products found to originate from China or OFAC-sanctioned countries, in which case Bitmain must replace them with identical machines manufactured elsewhere, the filing shows.



Zach BradfordPhotographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg

“That’s really important for us,” said CleanSpark CEO Zach Bradford. “Not just for the tariffs, but with the political situation being what it is.”

Bradford, however, scoffed at the notion that mining rigs can be used for spying. “There is no memory, there is nothing on these units that could actually be used for espionage,” he said.

Sphere 3D Corp., a crypto miner based in Connecticut which bought all its roughly 12,000 rigs from Bitmain, unwittingly got embroiled in the US-China tensions some two years ago.

A scaled-back order for Antminer machines was transferred to US-listed Bitfufu Inc., in which Bitmain owns a 41% stake, for distribution. Then, a paperwork error interrupted the shipment of 4,000 rigs, according to Sphere 3D CEO Patricia Trompeter.

Customs officers seeking to establish the equipment’s origins pried open one unit and found a tiny “made in China” tag inside, she said. The gear was held for three months until Bitmain helped resolve the issue, according to Trompeter, who declined to say how. “That was a very tough period for my company.”

Bitfufu declined to comment, as did US Customs.

Complicating matters further is the possible return to power of Trump, a crypto skeptic during his first term who has become an industry champion after a wave of donations from prominent digital-asset figures.



Speaking at a Bitcoin conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 27 in front of a rapturous crowd, Trump called for crypto to be “mined, minted and made” in the US. In a June interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, he framed it as necessary to stave off China — notwithstanding that country’s sweeping ban on cryptocurrencies, which includes mining. “If we don’t do it, China is going to figure it out, and China’s going to have it — or somebody else,” he said.

Trump hasn’t commented publicly about Bitmain, or whether he considers mining rigs made in China or elsewhere a potential national security threat. But signs abound that his “made in the USA” calls are starting to resonate.

Bitmain Orders Announced Since 2023 Top $1.7 Billion

But rival MicroBT is muscling in with some big purchase agreements

Source: TheMinerMag

Note: Data is based on publicly available filings and doesn't capture private or joint deals

Riot Blockchain Inc., which as of two years ago only used Bitmain machines, has placed hundreds of millions of dollars of orders with another Chinese manufacturer, MicroBT, since June 2023.

Riot’s purchase agreements are with MicroBT’s “onshore manufacturing sites within the US,” according to a Riot spokesperson. That gives it greater control of the supply chain, the spokesperson said.

For many miners, however, all this supply-chain reshuffling fails to address an uncomfortable fact: Bitmain’s rigs remain the gold standard.

“My reaction to people when they say you shouldn’t be buying Chinese machines, I say — because I’m a businesswoman — great, give me an alternative that’s equal or better that’s US-made,” Sphere 3D’s Trompeter said. “If I’m a Bitcoin miner and I need to be efficient, Bitmain has the most efficient machines.”