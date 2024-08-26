Trump’s ‘Made in USA’ Bitcoin Threatens China Juggernaut Bitmain’s Reign
For years, a Chinese company has dominated one of the most lucrative corners of the cryptocurrency universe. Rising political tensions, and the prospect of Donald Trump retaking the White House, pose an unprecedented threat to that reign.
Beijing-based Bitmain Technologies Ltd. has a 90% share of the market for computers used to mine Bitcoin. One top customer likens it to diamond producer De Beers at its height: so powerful that it can dictate global prices just by adjusting the output of its machines.
But with former president and China hawk Trump saying he wants Bitcoin to be “mined, minted and made” in the US, upstart rivals see an opportunity to finally wrest business from Bitmain. Some are leaning hard into the narrative that miners will do well to diversify their supply to hedge against geopolitical risk.
Trump’s rhetoric adds to an already worsening political environment for Bitmain in the US, where most Bitcoin is mined nowadays and concerns are rising that the equipment could be used for spying.
There are many reasons why Trump may “want to challenge a scenario where there’s a single dominant company that is a Chinese company in this space,” including national security concerns, said Rajiv Khemani, chief executive of California-based startup Auradine, a Bitmain rival.
The new dynamic is already playing out in the market. In July, Austin, Texas-based Bitcoin miner Core Scientific Inc. broke with tradition and announced an order from a unit of Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc. — even though Bitmain is one of its biggest investors.
California-based Auradine raised $80 million in April and shipped its first mining machines in late July. It counts Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., one of Bitmain’s largest clients, among its shareholders.
Bitmain declined to respond to questions from Bloomberg News.
Marathon, Core Scientific Are Two of Bitmain's Top Clients
Source: Data compiled by Bloomberg from filings and interviews
When someone “mines” a Bitcoin, what they’re really doing is using specialized computing equipment to solve an enormously complicated mathematical puzzle. To get there, the machines (known colloquially as “rigs”) essentially use brute force by throwing trillions of guesses per second at the problem. Each successful attempt helps support the blockchain and is rewarded with Bitcoin.
Using a car analogy, mining rigs are akin to drag racers: immensely powerful and built for a narrowly defined purpose. They also gobble up power, accounting for about 0.6% of the world’s electricity consumption last year, according to the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance.
As a result, the economics of Bitcoin mining largely boils down to the token’s price, access to cheap electricity and having the most efficient rigs.
Bitmain was founded in 2013 by Micree Zhan and Jihan Wu, according to a 2018 prospectus for a subsequently scrapped listing in Hong Kong. The company’s LinkedIn page says it is headquartered in Beijing.
From its early days, Bitmain set itself apart by offering powerful, reliable machines — and then constantly upgrading its signature Antminers to stay ahead of the competition.
“When they launch a new machine, it resets the competitive dynamic in the marketplace,” said Fred Thiel, CEO of Marathon Digital. “The people that get access to that have a competitive advantage immediately.”
Seeking to stave off the threat of tariffs, Bitmain shifted some production from China to Southeast Asia years ago, according to a distributor. Trump in 2018 imposed tariffs on electronics and other goods imported from China.
The company doesn’t currently have any US-based manufacturing, four people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified to avoid jeopardizing business relationships. It has production lines in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, according to Taras Kulyk, CEO of Synteq Digital, a distributor of Bitmain equipment.
