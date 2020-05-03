Csgo bets thread

estupedtrato
EOG Member
CSGO - ESL RIO 2020 3.05
Virtus.Pro vs Natus / Vincere ESL One: Road to Rio , 15:00
Bet: Virtus Pro +1,5 @ 2,18
Half jokingly, Simple is still mourning his porshe, which was brutally treated in one of the shopping mall parking lots. But people are jealous of it. Today he won't be able to play and he will mourn. Just kidding. Natus is an obvious favorite of this match but today they can play very loose with Virtus and they will not come to the match 100% unconcerned. Navi is a team that finally won the team championship and deservedly won the IEMa, but NaVi is not yet a team like Astralis, which when necessary will force itself and compete on every rival (even Astralis has problems with that). I think that today's match could be one of them. Virtus Pro faded out a long time ago now practically nobody is counting on them but nothing motivates as much as a chance to rebound against the best team in the world from the last IEM. Stable form of Buster and Jamie despite the losses are a good predictor before this match. The interesting thing is that Inferno is the best VP map today. Tipster prediction from esports talks
