Dave Roberts

Crazy Pete said: With 2 outs & winning run on 2nd, I've always thought the outfielders should play very shallow.

With runners running on contact, outfielders will rarely throw out runner on a single, when playing normal depth.

If they played shallow, a decent throw would have nailed the runner.





So imo Roberts was very wrong to play outfielders at average depth.

However, it's not just Roberts: almost all managers don't do it. Click to expand...

Re: Dave RobertsGood point, Pete.How about this tricky play?Instead of trying to gun down the runner at the plate, instruct the left-fielder to fire a bullet throw to the third baseman who is cheating up the baseline between second base and third base to nail the runner advancing from first base.George Springer was spotted in no man's land between second and third base when the winning run scored.If you can tag Springer before the winning run scores, you can extend the game to the 11th inning.