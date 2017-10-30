Dave Roberts

R

rico1

EOG Master
Re: Dave Roberts

Then Morrow? Wtf? Morrow thanks to Roberts just sent the Dodgers back to La down 3-2. Agree with Buck, this is a a brutal game to lose
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Re: Dave Roberts

Morrow led all MLB pitchers this season in opponents' slugging percentage.

Roberts clearly overused him.
 
G

Gabe

Horse racing expert
Re: Dave Roberts

Taking Kershaw out, the bunt, putting in tired ass Morrow in there. Just completely blew it
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Re: Dave Roberts

Game 6 is Tuesday night in L.A.

Would love to see a Game 7 as well.

If the Astros win Game 6, Fox will show "Empire" in its regularly-scheduled time slot on Wednesday.

Heard that note during the pregame show.
 
R

rico1

EOG Master
Re: Dave Roberts

Have to admire the heart of this Dodger team! Even with the boneheaded moves by their manager
 
B

bmiller

EOG Addicted
Re: Dave Roberts

Taylor ties it top of the ninth .. You will never see a baseball game like this ever again
 
G

Gabe

Horse racing expert
Re: Dave Roberts

Both of these teams have big hearts, they won't give up. Two of the more resilient teams you will see.
 
Crazy Pete

Crazy Pete

EOG Addicted
Re: Dave Roberts

With 2 outs & winning run on 2nd, I've always thought the outfielders should play very shallow.
With runners running on contact, outfielders will rarely throw out runner on a single, when playing normal depth.
If they played shallow, a decent throw would have nailed the runner.


So imo Roberts was very wrong to play outfielders at average depth.
However, it's not just Roberts: almost all managers don't do it.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Re: Dave Roberts

Crazy Pete said:
With 2 outs & winning run on 2nd, I've always thought the outfielders should play very shallow.
With runners running on contact, outfielders will rarely throw out runner on a single, when playing normal depth.
If they played shallow, a decent throw would have nailed the runner.


So imo Roberts was very wrong to play outfielders at average depth.
However, it's not just Roberts: almost all managers don't do it.
Click to expand...



Good point, Pete.

How about this tricky play?

Instead of trying to gun down the runner at the plate, instruct the left-fielder to fire a bullet throw to the third baseman who is cheating up the baseline between second base and third base to nail the runner advancing from first base.

George Springer was spotted in no man's land between second and third base when the winning run scored.

If you can tag Springer before the winning run scores, you can extend the game to the 11th inning.
 
B

Biff41

EOG Dedicated
Re: Dave Roberts

When coaching a World Series game, you have to do the unusual or unexpected. Maybe it is a gut feeling. And maybe it will turn out badly, but if a coach is afraid to be creative once in a while, he wont make it to the playoffs. Just my .02.
 
U

unusualsusp5

EOG Senior Member
Re: Dave Roberts

dave roberts isn't qualified to be a big league manager. not sure who or why he was hired in the first place. maybe a halfway decent bench or base running coach. the tv shots of him in the dugout just staring and having no clue on what to do in certain situations speaks volumes. also difficult to look at those stonefaced facial expressions. if he hadn't stolen that base for the red sox years ago he would be unemployed today.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
Re: Dave Roberts

rico1 said:
Then Morrow? Wtf? Morrow thanks to Roberts just sent the Dodgers back to La down 3-2. Agree with Buck, this is a a brutal game to lose
Click to expand...

I could live with Morrow coming in. Until his first pitch landed in Dodger Stadium. That shoulda gotten him pulled. If not when the 2nd pitch was hit hard THAT shoulda gotten him pulled.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Re: Dave Roberts

The bullshit metrics of not letting hill pitch 3rd time around inspite of reverse splits will cost them. I get these jew owners want to hire jew gms and ceos, but it cost them dearly in game 2
 
kane

kane

EOG master
Re: Dave Roberts

railbird said:
The bullshit metrics of not letting hill pitch 3rd time around inspite of reverse splits will cost them. I get these jew owners want to hire jew gms and ceos, but it cost them dearly in game 2
Click to expand...

Onward and upward!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top