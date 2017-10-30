Dave Roberts

Morrow led all MLB pitchers this season in opponents' slugging percentage.
Roberts clearly overused him.
MLB way > than NFL...nothing beats playoff baseball for drama
With 2 outs & winning run on 2nd, I've always thought the outfielders should play very shallow.
With runners running on contact, outfielders will rarely throw out runner on a single, when playing normal depth.
If they played shallow, a decent throw would have nailed the runner.
So imo Roberts was very wrong to play outfielders at average depth.
However, it's not just Roberts: almost all managers don't do it.
Then Morrow? Wtf? Morrow thanks to Roberts just sent the Dodgers back to La down 3-2. Agree with Buck, this is a a brutal game to lose
Always a laugh at the abundance of MLB managerial experts posting here at EOG.