David Dineen vsin tonight appearance

Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
Guy knows west coast hoops

Made an appearance on vsin tonight

Gave out cal poly slo / Fullerton under 132

Final cs Fullerton 68 - 50

118 pts

He is also tied for first (Greg hoops peterson) in the circa hoops invitational with an 11-4 record

Dude can shoot hoops and knock em down at the sportsbook counter

A true double threat.

Question for JK. Is David a true "three and D" player or should he change his name to "_avi_ _ineen?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top