David Dineen vsin tonight appearance

Sportsrmylife
EOG Master
Guy knows west coast hoops
Made an appearance on vsin tonight
Gave out cal poly slo / Fullerton under 132
Final cs Fullerton 68 - 50
118 pts
He is also tied for first (Greg hoops peterson) in the circa hoops invitational with an 11-4 record
Dude can shoot hoops and knock em down at the sportsbook counter
A true double threat.
Question for JK. Is David a true "three and D" player or should he change his name to "_avi_ _ineen?
