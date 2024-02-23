David Dineen with a VSIN appearance tonight

Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

Guy knows west coast hoops

Made an appearance on vsin tonight

Gave out cal poly slo / Fullerton under 132

Final cs Fullerton 68 - 50

118 pts

He is also tied for first (Greg hoops peterson) in the circa hoops invitational with an 11-4 record

Dude can shoot hoops and knock em down at the sportsbook counter

A true double threat.

Question for JK. Is David a true "three and D" player or should he change his name to "_avi_ _ineen?
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Took a second for David Dineen with "no D's" to kick in.

Good one, SPORTY.

Defense is optional for Dineen.

Strictly a one-way player.

He once explained the speed of the game is difficult for slow Irish white guys.

One big problem for white players competing in a sport dominated by black athletes is the lack of quick-twitch muscles.

White players in the suburbs do not see that type of speed until they start playing in open competition on the AAU circuit, usually at age 16 or 17.

By then, it's too late.

Dineen was a self-made player.

He went from a freshman walk-on to a starting senior point guard of a Division I school (Cal-Poly).

He has NBA three-point range and tremendous competitive spirit.

I thought he broke my nose one day at a gym in Reno when we were playing a game of one-on-one basketball.

It was a hard foul from behind as I was going in for a layup.

My record against David in one-on-one basketball competition: 2-98.

And I recount those two wins to David all the time.

The first win came at the 24 Hour Fitness across from Valley High School and the second glorious triumph occured at the Stupak Rec Center in Las Vegas.

Maybe that's why he whacked me on the nose the last time we played.
 
