David Dineen with a VSIN appearance tonight

Took a second for David Dineen with "no D's" to kick in.



Good one, SPORTY.



Defense is optional for Dineen.



Strictly a one-way player.



He once explained the speed of the game is difficult for slow Irish white guys.



One big problem for white players competing in a sport dominated by black athletes is the lack of quick-twitch muscles.



White players in the suburbs do not see that type of speed until they start playing in open competition on the AAU circuit, usually at age 16 or 17.



By then, it's too late.



Dineen was a self-made player.



He went from a freshman walk-on to a starting senior point guard of a Division I school (Cal-Poly).



He has NBA three-point range and tremendous competitive spirit.



I thought he broke my nose one day at a gym in Reno when we were playing a game of one-on-one basketball.



It was a hard foul from behind as I was going in for a layup.



My record against David in one-on-one basketball competition: 2-98.



And I recount those two wins to David all the time.



The first win came at the 24 Hour Fitness across from Valley High School and the second glorious triumph occured at the Stupak Rec Center in Las Vegas.



Maybe that's why he whacked me on the nose the last time we played.