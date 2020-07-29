Daytona International Speedway

Took a tour of the legendary racetrack last week.



Only $20 for a one-hour tour which included time in the Gatorade Victory Lane and a close-up look of turns 3 and 4.



The speedway is a 2.5-mile tri-oval.



There's a 29-acre lake in the massive infield.



Huge grandstand was renovated in four stages at a cost of $400 million from 2013-16.



Grandstand holds more than 111,000 people and stands 17 stories high.



SUNOCO is the official fuel of the Daytona 500.



The turns are banked severely (some at 31 degrees) while the straightaways have only a slight incline (as low as 3 degrees).



No flat part of the track, not even the finish line.



In fact, the banking at the finish line is 18 degrees.