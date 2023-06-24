De La Cruz, best player in the game

pro analyser
EOG Dedicated
Already with the cycle vs Atl through 6inn. Has it all speed,power, and a rocket arm.
As long as Ohtani is pitching AND hitting at an elite level, nobody is within 10 miles. That includes Acuna, Betts and Dela Cruz.
Mookie. I think Ohtani can but in interviews uses an interpreter.How many speak English?
Correct.
I would argue the best to have ever played the game.
The best athlete in the world and the morons at ESPN didn’t even have him in their 4 finalists for Athlete of the Year.Correct.
and the Reds the most exciting team. These kids are making it fun. And the one vet Votto has been going deep.Elly the most exciting player in baseball, the kid is must watch TV
Babe Ruth best all time. I just checked his pitching stats and was amazed. Led the league in ERA one year.
Ruth’s pitching career was over very early, Ohtani has been doing both. The test now is how long can Ohtani do both. He may never approach his hitting numbers, but he could blow away the pitching. That could place Ohtani top 5-10 all time.
If he is still pitching at an elite level 5 years from now, he’s the GOAT. How many shutouts did Willie Mays throw? What was Mickey Mantle’s XFIP? Who would be ahead of him? How many black, Latin and Asian players did Ruth play against?Ruth’s pitching career was over very early, Ohtani has been doing both. The test now is how long can Ohtani do both. He may never approach his hitting numbers, but he could blow away the pitching. That could place Ohtani top 5-10 all time.
1. Babe Ruth Hits More Homers than Any Other Team...Twice
- Only player in history to have pitched both a shutout and record a multihomer game in the World Series,