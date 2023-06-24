De La Cruz, best player in the game

You can't compare players in the 1920s to today. Babe Ruth was the most dominant player in his prime at that time and it wasn't close. He hit more HRs than some teams. Then pitching he threw 35 complete games one year and 9 shut outs another year.



We don't know what he would do today. He may have been a workout warrior eating proper nutrition. If he saw a 95 MPH fastball baseball through the minor leagues, he may have adapted. He can't be penalized for something we don't know. We can just compare him to others at that same time.