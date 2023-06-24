De La Cruz, best player in the game

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
Viejo Dinosaur said:
Babe Ruth wants to talk with you….lol
Ruth’s pitching career was over very early, Ohtani has been doing both. The test now is how long can Ohtani do both. He may never approach his hitting numbers, but he could blow away the pitching. That could place Ohtani top 5-10 all time.
 
FairWarning said:
Ruth's pitching career was over very early, Ohtani has been doing both. The test now is how long can Ohtani do both. He may never approach his hitting numbers, but he could blow away the pitching. That could place Ohtani top 5-10 all time.
If he is still pitching at an elite level 5 years from now, he’s the GOAT. How many shutouts did Willie Mays throw? What was Mickey Mantle’s XFIP? Who would be ahead of him? How many black, Latin and Asian players did Ruth play against?
 
Viejo Dinosaur said:
Babe Ruth wants to talk with you….lol
Switch the two players.

Babe is trying his best to get to single A ball in today's game.....

Ohtani is so dominant he's probably burned at the stake for being some kind of "witch".

The Babe is a cool story but probably not a top 5000 player of the game outside his era.
 
You can't compare players in the 1920s to today. Babe Ruth was the most dominant player in his prime at that time and it wasn't close. He hit more HRs than some teams. Then pitching he threw 35 complete games one year and 9 shut outs another year.

We don't know what he would do today. He may have been a workout warrior eating proper nutrition. If he saw a 95 MPH fastball baseball through the minor leagues, he may have adapted. He can't be penalized for something we don't know. We can just compare him to others at that same time.
 
