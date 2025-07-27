Dell Dude's official suitable new thread

I did hit a smalls sgp yesterday. Phillies and over, Harper dinger. I like these when you have a small amount of bankroll. Rather do sgp than suicide pawlay.
 
Special needs. I'm not throwing Harriet darts. Yes. I will only bet for and against certain teams but I cap within that criteria.

Blue Jays and over sgp
Peebacks
Reds
Bosux
 
I have never seen anybody like JK. Truly one of a kind. He gets mad and loses it because I am posting be best plays. Literally his job and he goes Game of Thrones on me. I wouldn't want to do it. I wouldn't do it. But that is his job. He gets paid to do it. And he refuses to do it. This is the Pauly Shore of forums. Makes X and Elon look like Lawrence Welk.
 
I posted Belinda Biza, she lost. I told JK she lost and there is still a question if he will grade it. Pathetic doesn't even begin.
 
I will waste $50. Marlins refuse to go away.

Miami Marlins
+30000
NL EAST 2025
NL East 2025
Oct 1, 11:00am MST
$50.00
TOTAL WAGER
$15,050.00
TOTAL PAYOUT
Reuse selection
BET ID: O/0044609/0020967
PLACED: 7/28/2025 6:26AM MST
 
May not have to waste $50?

4 leg parlay
+782
+1016
profit boost
30%
Texas Rangers Moneyline, San Diego Padres Moneyline, San Francisco Giants Moneyline, Seattle Mariners Moneyline

Texas Rangers
-168
Moneyline
Texas Rangers (J deGrom) @ Los Angeles Angels (J Kochanowicz)
6:39pm MST

San Diego Padres
-110
Moneyline
New York Mets (F Montas) @ San Diego Padres (D Cease)
6:41pm MST

San Francisco Giants
-115
Moneyline
Pittsburgh Pirates (M Keller) @ San Francisco Giants (C Whisenhunt)
6:46pm MST

Seattle Mariners
-106
Moneyline
Seattle Mariners (L Castillo) @ Athletics (J Sears)
7:06pm MST

$25.00
TOTAL WAGER
$279.12
TOTAL PAYOUT
 
This week's fantasy fag. 4th attempt. Fuck you, Rodgers!

I call it Team Meow.

G
Jake Knapp
Recent news icon
73.1

G
A. Bhatia
Recent news icon
68.3

G
K. Kitayama
Recent news icon
66.8

G
R. Fowler
Breaking news icon
65.3

G
W. Mouw
Recent news icon
57.1

G
D. Lipsky
Recent news icon
48.7
 
Fuck you, Rodgers. Had extra $5 because deposit didn't show up in sportsbook. Was going to bet soccer over so 1 card with Rodgers. Replaces Bhatia. Sorry, pal. You won't be able to fuck me.
 
Fuck you. Not in the mood. 28 cents and I will request payout immediately.

Straight bet placed!
BET ID: O/0044609/0020979
Over 4.5 Goals
-1800
Over/Under 4.5 Goals
Elfsborg v IFK Goteborg
Wager
$5.00
Odds
-1800
To win
$0.28
Total payout
$5.28
 
Piece of shit. 3-1 HT. That's ok. This just won and will had $5.28 cents to payout. Fuck you, Fagduel.

Over 3.5 Goals
+290
OVER/UNDER 3.5 GOALS
Botosani v Unirea Slobozia
$5.00
TOTAL WAGER
$19.50
TOTAL PAYOUT
 
Over 7.5 Goals
+600
OVER/UNDER 7.5 GOALS
Elfsborg
1
IFK Goteborg
3
Half time
Half time
$5.00
TOTAL WAGER
$35.00
TOTAL PAYOUT
Reuse selection
BET ID: O/0044609/0020984
PLACED: 7/28/2025 10:58AM MST
Over 6.5 Goals
+270
OVER/UNDER 6.5 GOALS
Elfsborg
1
IFK Goteborg
3
Half time
Half time
$5.00
TOTAL WAGER
$18.50
TOTAL PAYOUT
Reuse selection
BET ID: O/0044609/0020983
PLACED: 7/28/2025 10:58AM MST
Over 5.5 Goals
-120
OVER/UNDER 5.5 GOALS
Elfsborg
1
IFK Goteborg
3
Half time
Half time
$5.00
TOTAL WAGER
$9.17
TOTAL PAYOUT
Reuse selection
BET ID: O/0044609/0020982
PLACED: 7/28/2025 10:58AM MST
Over 4.5 Goals
-1800
OVER/UNDER 4.5 GOALS
Elfsborg
1
IFK Goteborg
3
Half time
Half time
$5.00
TOTAL WAGER
$5.28
TOTAL PAYOUT
Reuse selection
BET ID: O/0044609/0020979
PLACED: 7/28/2025 10:22AM MST
 
Has to be a mistake. Too late bitches.

Withdrawal successful

$24.78 has been deducted from your FanDuel Sportsbook account.
Your playable balance is now $24.78.
You should receive your payment within 2 to 4 business days. A confirmation email is already on its way.
 
They graded this a winner. Game with 2 goals taken away.

Over 3.5 Goals
+290
OVER/UNDER 3.5 GOALS
Botosani
3
Unirea Slobozia
0
Finished
Finished
$5.00
TOTAL WAGER
$19.50
WON ON FANDUEL
BET ID: O/0044609/0020981
PLACED: 7/28/2025 10:48AM MST
 
