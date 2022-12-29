Derek Carr Benching

This is a strange situation....they get Adams for him and now he's technically gone. There has to be some internal rift between him and coach.

The team has offensive weapons but how do you win when Adams get only 2 receptions?

Brady is a possibility, but is that really a upgrade?
 
This is from Tyler Polumbus back in McDummys Broncos days...

After trading away the young nucleus of our offense including Jay Cutler, Josh said to the entire team “Fellas don’t worry about the QB situation, I can turn a HS QB into an All Pro.”
 
After completing training camp with fully padded 2 a days as often as was legal he hyped up a special reward after practice. It was an ice cream truck and a t-shirt that said “Ironman”. Our reward was ice cream….thanks for the creamsicle
 
Every single day began with a 10 minute bad football reel from the day before where he would DOG cuss you and your coach for any bad play from practice 24 hours ago. Set the tone for a real positive day in front of entire team.
 
We had about 25 slogans painted on the walls. God Forbid you forget what the slogan was above the door entering the cafeteria…Josh would call players out in team meeting & ask what each slogan said. If you forgot a single word…Ass Chewing…
 
After the season I had an exit interview w/ my coach. He spent 10 min telling me everything I sucked at but he looked so depressed and miserable that when he was done I didn’t care what he said about my play, I was concerned for him… “Coach are you alright”. Response.. “That’s a hard man (McDaniels) to work for”. Me..”So are you coming back?” Coach..”Hell no.” Me..”you getting fired or leaving?” Coach..”I don’t care but I’m getting the hell out of here”
 
I heard McDaniel's press conference re the benching.....very matter of fact, no big deal....wanting to see what the backup can do.

Carr is not a HOFer but he deserved a little more respect. He's not Sam Ehlinger.
 
Heim said:
.wanting to see what the backup can do.
Of course that's their narrative, the fact is they're trading him in the offseason and don't need him tearing an ACL in the last two games, I've never been a big fan of Carr, but he's certainly more than serviceable, If I'm a team like the Jets, I'm at least kicking the tires
 
I thought Tebow would make it as a tight end. Was an epic failure. Has the she's perfect built. Couldn't block and hard hands.
 
NowshesmyRuca said:
fansided.com

Josh McDaniels is scapegoating Derek Carr with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are clearly gearing up to trade Derek Carr, but head coach Josh McDaniels should really be the one leaving town. The Las Vegas Raider...
fansided.com fansided.com
And soon enough, Las Vegas will. The Raiders are going to get offers — one NFL general manager felt a first-round pick attached to a mid-rounder would be an appropriate return

Any G.M. , Who Gives Up A 1st Rounder For Derek Carr, Should Be Fired On The Spot.
 
If Tom Brady goes to Las Vegas, as HEIM suggested, he'd be closer to WNBA star Kelsey Plum.

I suspect Brady cheated on Giselle sometime over the past couple of years.

Plum is a candidate.
 
By 2/15/2023 his 2024 money, 41million, becomes fully guaranteed. Next season already vested.

It's mostly about the money. But geez, they could have handled it better.
 
John Kelly said:
If Tom Brady goes to Las Vegas, as HEIM suggested, he'd be closer to WNBA star Kelsey Plum.

I suspect Brady cheated on Giselle sometime over the past couple of years.

Plum is a candidate.
She looks normal on the court....then I saw her in the victory parade 😳
 
Plum is the NCAAW alltime leading scorer.....which is amazing considering her game is not even close to the likes of Cheryl Miller et al.
 
from a VSiN article

not good company :

expected completion percentage.... when a receiver is open, does the quarterback make an accurate throw and completes the pass

33. Baker Mayfield
32. Zach Wilson
31. Davis Mills
30. Derek Carr
29. Carson Wentz
 
Lol at Carr making the Pro Bowl as well as the back they let go to FA, Jacobs.

This Davis guy. Nothing like the old man. Listening to the wrong people.
 
