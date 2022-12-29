Derek Carr Benching

Of course that's their narrative, the fact is they're trading him in the offseason and don't need him tearing an ACL in the last two games, I've never been a big fan of Carr, but he's certainly more than serviceable, If I'm a team like the Jets, I'm at least kicking the tires.wanting to see what the backup can do.
He's a free agent next year.Tampa would be open for a Brady for Carr deal…
Josh McDaniels is scapegoating Derek Carr with RaidersThe Las Vegas Raiders are clearly gearing up to trade Derek Carr, but head coach Josh McDaniels should really be the one leaving town. The Las Vegas Raider...fansided.com
If Tom Brady goes to Las Vegas, as HEIM suggested, he'd be closer to WNBA star Kelsey Plum.
I suspect Brady cheated on Giselle sometime over the past couple of years.
Plum is a candidate.
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!MIA could use Carr with those speedy wideouts ....he can still throw deep