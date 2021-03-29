Derek Chauvin trial on CNN and other news channels

Let me set the table for this case so everyone except Big Dummy understands. George Floyd died because he was a fucking drug addict who made himself so vulnerable, any excessive stress would have killed him. On top of that he put himself in position where that stress would occur by committing a crime and resisting arrest. Had he gotten clean of drugs and crime, he would be alive today. To say Chavin killed him is to say basketball killed Hank Gathers. You have to be precise when charging somebody with felony murder. The facts do not support any murder charge.



That being posted. What Chauvin did was wrong and unless he can show he was following police procedure, he should have been fired and open to a wrongful death lawsuit where the requirements are lower but the stupid city of Minneapolis already settled for millions without a fight.