Derek Chauvin trial on CNN and other news channels

pro analyser

EOG Veteran
If he were to walk, where does he go from being attacked on the street?

Store owners want guilty or the looting will begin.
 
WildBill

WildBill

He can go live in Vegas and be a "star" like OJ.

Instead of blonde bimbos wanting to take pictures with him there will be tons of guys with Blue Lives Matter t-shirts and assault rifles on their shoulders wanting to meet him.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
I doubt he gets convicted. Knowing what it takes to convict a cop on these kind of charges I think the odds of him being found "Not Guilty" is far better than "Guilty"
 
WildBill

WildBill

I think few expect him to get convicted. Most of those calling for a conviction don't expect it but just are arguing for what they believe should happen.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
George Floyd Said, Long Before The Knee Went on His Neck, That He Couldn't Breath.

On Video.

You Low Life, Free Loading, Lying , Marxist , Anti-American Piece of Rat Manure.
 
E$

E$

EOG Veteran
He won’t get convicted of murder, nor should he. People don’t understand what murder means to even charge him with that. He will probably get convicted of manslaughter and then it will depend on the sentence as to how much looting there is. It is ridiculous the other three are being charged with anything and I agree with BM those charges should be dropped.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
Let me set the table for this case so everyone except Big Dummy understands. George Floyd died because he was a fucking drug addict who made himself so vulnerable, any excessive stress would have killed him. On top of that he put himself in position where that stress would occur by committing a crime and resisting arrest. Had he gotten clean of drugs and crime, he would be alive today. To say Chavin killed him is to say basketball killed Hank Gathers. You have to be precise when charging somebody with felony murder. The facts do not support any murder charge.

That being posted. What Chauvin did was wrong and unless he can show he was following police procedure, he should have been fired and open to a wrongful death lawsuit where the requirements are lower but the stupid city of Minneapolis already settled for millions without a fight.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
There is a decent chance George would have died even without a foot on the neck. He started in bad shape. Birdie would have taken that foot like a pro.
 
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Master
Dumb fuck thinks George Floyd was dying long before the cop kneeled on his neck for 9 minutes. Lol. Kinda of like Benedict Donald saying the Trump insurrectors posed zero threat to the cops. Lol. These right wing traitors will say anything to fit their false narrative. You can see right thru their awful lies.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Guilty and riot, interesting parlay.

Could happen.

However, WW's scenario doesn't feel as correlated as guilty/no riot or not guilty/riot.

WW's creative prediction deserves a price of better than 13/5.
 
B

billysink

EOG Dedicated
Loch Ness Monster, Bigfoot, the Abominable Snowman, Odysseus, Bermuda Triangle, ANTIFA, Dilldoood won a bet.


What are myths, legends and weak ass bullshit Alex
 
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Master
Racist America is blind to a black man being tortured and killed by a cop.

"The white insurrectors posed zero threat to the police. They were hugging and loving the police. it's Antifa you have to worry about".
- Adolph Trump
 
B

billysink

EOG Dedicated
I got 3 for borrowing somebodies ear so this cop fukker should get 300 for taking a helpless dudes life.


This shit probably gonna start a war.


You know with ANTIFA. THEY say that they are bringing in planeloads just like what (didn't) happen before.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
Chauvin Killed Floyd, and Trump Colluded with Russia.

Your a Pathological Lying Marxist Rat.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
George Floyd, The Free Loading Thieving Drug Addict, also Stuck a Gun To The Stomach of a Pregnant Woman.

Big Scummer Supports The Two Black Girl Hijackers, Who Stole a Car and Killed a Man in D.C., Which is Run by a Marxist BLM Scumbag Female Mayor.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
That Drug Addict Had 3x The Legal Limit of Fentanyl and Amphetamines in His System.

Behind The Wheel of a Car, and Dangering The Lives of Innocent People.

He Had Kids That Working Americans Had To Financially Support, because He Was a Free Loading Drug Addict, Who is Supported By The Marxists Invaders in America.
 
Sleepy

Sleepy

EOG Master
Almost every juror said they hated cops and Chauvin should was guilty.

99% of the media hates cops and democrat party hates cops.

Even the MPLS city council hates cops and paid the Floyd family 27M during the juror selection process to get a guilty verdict

defense council has 1 attorney while the prosecution has 14

fair trail LOL
 
ZzyzxRoad

ZzyzxRoad

EOG Dedicated
How do you borrow somebody's ear?
 
B

billysink

EOG Dedicated
Some choky prikk fell through a window at the bank and his ear fell off. He owed me near 20k so I guess he was in a rush to get it. Soon as I picked ear up the pope showed up I got buddy left ear in my right hand.

A big misunderstanding. Buddie told the Robe he lost his balance. I got 3 instead of 10. No weapons involved either. Ear don't look nothin like an ear when it lost it head.

I am a way nicer man now.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
Speaking of which. Funny story, I think. Went to some shit dorm party Freshman year at Sparty. Somebody put the NAZI symbol on my hand with Magic Johnson marker. The next morning I was the checker at the cafeteria. I didn't think much of it but I got a lot of dirty looks and some remarks. Eventually was asked to wash it off. Just imagine if that happened in 2021.

There was one annoying Jew on my floor who refused to accept my explanation and never talked to me again. I didn't like him anyway.
 
