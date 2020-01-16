Derrick Henry's High School Career.

2009: 2,465 yards, 26 touchdowns as a freshman
2010: 2,788 yards, 38 touchdowns as a sophomore
2011: 2,610 yards. 34 touchdowns as a junior
2012: 4,260 yards, 55 touchdowns as a senior
Henry finished his illustrious high school career with 12,124 yards and 150 touchdowns, the former of which broke the national high school football rushing record that stood for 59 years. Ken Hall finished with 11,232 career yards in 1953 in Sugar Land, Texas. Henry’s 150 scores rank fifth all-time.
A man amongst boys.