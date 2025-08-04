Detroit Lions 2025 Season Thread

Welcome to the kickoff of the Detroit Lions thread for the 2025 season.

I would say at this point, nothing short of a Super Bowl appearance is acceptable.

It's a brutal schedule this season, but their prior superior play has warranted this.

Capture.JPG

Lions season win total is 10.5 shaded to the under.

Week 1 they are +1 @ Green Bay

Lions are -199 to make the playoffs

+139 to win the North

+435 to win the NFC Conference

+800 to win the Super Bowl

DD - have at it!
 
The schedule is bad news/good news. The bad? Their opponents, based on expected wins, come in at 151 1/2 wins, tying them with the Browns for the most difficult schedule. The good news? A record 5 games against teams coming off a Monday Night game. This is more than just a 1 day rest advantage; we know teams put a little more prep into those games; nobody wants to be embarrassed in a stand alone MNF situation.

Dell, gotta like that +1400 on the Padres to win the West.
 
It will be Hooker starting at Atlanta playing the first half with Allen coming in for the 2nd half in the next preseason game this Friday night.
 
I think San Fag has a comeback season. Lions, Eagles or San Fag represent the NFC. I look for KC to regress. Chargers take the division. Bills, Ravens and Bungals also contenders. Other teams that you can't count out. AFC wide open.
 
Agree
Agree
It all depends on their defense, they don't have to be great on that side of the ball, just competent
My sleeper is Denver, they might have the best defense in the league, Payton as coach, to me it all comes down to Nix, if he can take his game to the next level, watch out
 
I think the Lions take a step back this year, still a good team, but not contenders IMO. The Vikings to me are similar to the Broncos, it all depends on their QB, if JJ is the real deal they're a dangerous team, the case could be made for all four teams to win the division, but I'll go with Go Pack Go, I'm a Jordan Love truther
 
You know the defense will be bettor you bet if they stay houthis healthy. Same weapons on offense. Only the O line in question.
 
Will they match 15-2? Probably not but it will be determined on playoff results. I think they can make it past last season.
 
JJM > Nix
 
That's a position you don't want to be in question. We'll see how Goff plays without Ben Johnson, Goff has had McVey and Johnson calling plays for him, two of the better offensive minds in the game, we'll see how he performs this year. Don't get me wrong, I don't think they're a bad team by any means, and wouldn't be surprised if they're as good as last year, I just think they take a step back playing a very tough schedule
 
Already well underway.

Will McFadden
@willmcfadden
An ambulance is now coming out on the field to get Lions safety Morice Norris. I've never seen this in person, and it's incredibly sobering. All the prayers to Norris and his family right now please.
 
Hopefully only a concussion. Only. That's also bad. I wouldn't step on the football field again if I was him.
 
If I knew then what I know now, I would never play football. Can get siriusly injured from the ankles to the fucking head.
 
kane tried to take the holier than chow position then next post lands in the atheist water. You could be one of my bums.
 
I had under 33.5, and played over 26.5 in game. After the injury play, they ran the clock down to 6:19, then the league suspended the game. Of course, no action and I got my wager back. If they only waited to call the game after another 1:19, then I would have gotten paid on both!
 
