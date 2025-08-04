Detroit Lions 2025 Season Thread

mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
Welcome to the kickoff of the Detroit Lions thread for the 2025 season.
I would say at this point, nothing short of a Super Bowl appearance is acceptable.
It's a brutal schedule this season, but their prior superior play has warranted this.
Lions season win total is 10.5 shaded to the under.
Week 1 they are +1 @ Green Bay
Lions are -199 to make the playoffs
+139 to win the North
+435 to win the NFC Conference
+800 to win the Super Bowl
DD - have at it!
I would say at this point, nothing short of a Super Bowl appearance is acceptable.
It's a brutal schedule this season, but their prior superior play has warranted this.
Lions season win total is 10.5 shaded to the under.
Week 1 they are +1 @ Green Bay
Lions are -199 to make the playoffs
+139 to win the North
+435 to win the NFC Conference
+800 to win the Super Bowl
DD - have at it!