Deuces Ryan Day, it’s been real

Almost Allright
GO Bucks!!!
Peace out brother. Football ain’t that hard. Spread em out five wide and utilize your advantage. But no, you gotta play into the you are soft rhetoric. That’s debatable but smart you aren’t.
The wildcard is IU. Oregon should be fine. We know the coaching of Penn St` and Ohio State will cost these two.day getting too much blame. they are overrated and the confrence is way overrated
day getting too much blame. they are overrated and the confrence is way overrated
Doesn't matter if you can't beat Michigan, probably half of those 60 wins came in games they were favored by three TD's, not sure if I heard this correctly, but I think I heard that in the last four losses to Michigan, the Bucks were ranked exactly 2nd in the country each timeDay is 60-11?
Peace out brother. Football ain’t that hard. Spread em out five wide and utilize your advantage. But no, you gotta play into the you are soft rhetoric. That’s debatable but smart you aren’t.
44-1 vs big ten other than Michigan, 1-4 vs Michigan - including 0-4 last 4.Day is 60-11?
wow44-1 vs big ten other than Michigan, 1-4 vs Michigan - including 0-4 last 4.
Yeah the addition of the west coast aside from Oregon certainly has hurt the conferenceday getting too much blame. they are overrated and the confrence is way overrated
Actually checked up on this for you Kane. In 2021, Michigan was ranked second while Ohio St was 6th in the nation. In 2022, Michigan was again rated #2 while Ohio State was 4th in the country. '23 and '24 Ohio St was both second overall.Doesn't matter if you can't beat Michigan, probably half of those 60 wins came in games they were favored by three TD's, not sure if I heard this correctly, but I think I heard that in the last four losses to Michigan, the Bucks were ranked exactly 2nd in the country each time