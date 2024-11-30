Deuces Ryan Day, it’s been real

EOG Dedicated
Ohio State is still one of the favorites to win the National Championship.

My guess is that they will be angry and motivated to do so after yesterday's debacle.

But AA is right....if they played the whole game like they played the last two minutes of the first half, they win by at least two touchdowns.

Does winning the Natty erase the bad taste from yesterday? Ordinarily you would say absolutely....but I'm not so sure.
 
The opening odds start here
There's always that weekend where they are just not prepared to show up. A pattern developing not just for them but given the sudden parody equivalent to the NFL where you have a lot more 2 and 3 team losses in this case. With Championship week remaining, a lot will be laid in the table and will be interesting to see who plays who in the CFP.
 
EOG master
Day is 60-11?
Doesn't matter if you can't beat Michigan, probably half of those 60 wins came in games they were favored by three TD's, not sure if I heard this correctly, but I think I heard that in the last four losses to Michigan, the Bucks were ranked exactly 2nd in the country each time
 
GO Bucks!!!
Day has the John Cooper era to thank.The fear is a 2-10-1 run vs UM while beating most everyone else It is the paranoia that drives the bus in Columbus. If and a very mighty big if at that, Day brings home the natty, it will be the second year in a row the cfb natty has an asterisk. Just of a different nature.
 
Doesn't matter if you can't beat Michigan, probably half of those 60 wins came in games they were favored by three TD's, not sure if I heard this correctly, but I think I heard that in the last four losses to Michigan, the Bucks were ranked exactly 2nd in the country each time
Actually checked up on this for you Kane. In 2021, Michigan was ranked second while Ohio St was 6th in the nation. In 2022, Michigan was again rated #2 while Ohio State was 4th in the country. '23 and '24 Ohio St was both second overall.
 
