Dick Vitale will be out til at least February

Journeyman

Journeyman

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NEW YORK (AP) ? Dick Vitale, the voice of college basketball for almost three decades, had vocal cord surgery Tuesday and is expected to be off the air until at least February.

The 68-year-old Vitale said on his Web site that he'll still give his take on college basketball through postings on ESPN.com and dickvitaleonline.com while he recuperates. He expects to return to the air in early February.

The surgery to treat ulcers on his left vocal cord was performed by Dr. Steven Zeitels at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

?College basketball fans will miss Dick?s enthusiasm in the coming weeks. But we are delighted to learn his surgery was a success, and we all wish him a speedy recovery,? ESPN president George Bodenheimer said.

Vitale had never missed an assignment in his 28-plus seasons at ESPN.
?The past six weeks have been very emotional (for) me and for my family as we?ve visited some of the most outstanding throat specialists,? Vitale said in a letter posted on ESPN.com. ?Visiting college campuses and interacting with the fans has kept me so young and energized. I can?t wait to get back out there, having a blast with all of you, who are so vital to our game.?

Vitale, who coached at the University of Detroit and for less than a season with the NBA?s Detroit Pistons, was a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 2004, 2006 and 2007.

Hired at ESPN in 1979, Vitale, his trademark catchphrases and his almost fanatical zeal for the sport have become part of the sports lexicon.
In addition to his broadcasting career, Vitale has become an avid fundraiser and is personally responsible for raising millions of dollars for the V Foundation, a cancer research foundation named for his close friend, Jim Valvano.
 
Re: Dick Vitale will be out til at least February

Last time I heard him he sounded awful, like he had a bad cold.

Get well Vitale.
 
Re: Dick Vitale will be out til at least February

I love Dickie V....get well soon and hurry back!
 
Re: Dick Vitale will be out til at least February

What happened, to much UNC-DUKE cock in his throat.....

Hitdogg
 
Re: Dick Vitale will be out til at least February

Well my mute button won't break until at least Feb 2008 then......
 
Re: Dick Vitale will be out til at least February

What does "ulcers on his left vocal cord" mean?
 
Re: Dick Vitale will be out til at least February

I hope he gets well but how anyone can stand listening to him they must also enjoy listening to Cris Berman doing his little name games for the 53rd year in a row.
 
Re: Dick Vitale will be out til at least February

I wish him well, but the man reallly is a diaster.
 
Re: Dick Vitale will be out til at least February

As Dickie might say in this instance in referring to himself, "Time out baby"(until February).:D
 
I hope this is Dickie V's last season. The cliches are getting tired, he can barely speak. He was great for CBB, let's pass the baton.
 
kinosh said:
What does "ulcers on his left vocal cord" mean?
Click to expand...
If I had to guess.....

"Ulcers on his left vocal cord" means that there is a raw, sore lesion or erosion on the mucous membrane covering the cartilage of the left vocal fold, often referred to as a laryngeal contact ulcer or granuloma.

These are generally benign (noncancerous) lesions, though they can cause significant symptoms and mimic symptoms of other conditions.
Here is a breakdown of what this diagnosis entails:

    • Symptoms: Typical symptoms include persistent hoarseness, a raspy voice, throat pain, a feeling of having a lump in the throat (globus sensation), and a chronic need to clear the throat.
    • Causes:The primary causes are mechanical trauma or irritation, including:
      • Vocal Abuse: Excessive force used when speaking, common in teachers, singers, or coaches, often referred to as "kissing ulcers" if both cords are involved.
      • Reflux: Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) or stomach acid irritating the larynx.
      • Intubation: Injury from a breathing tube inserted during surgery.
    • Treatment:
      • Voice Therapy/Rest: Crucial to prevent the cords from slamming together while healing.
      • Reflux Management: Medications like antacids or PPIs to reduce acid irritation.
      • Surgery: Generally only used if the lesion is very large or does not respond to conservative treatment.
    • Prognosis: The prognosis is excellent (they are not cancerous), but they can take a long time to heal—sometimes 6 to 8 months—and have a high rate of recurrence.
While contact ulcers are benign, they are sometimes mistaken for cancer (squamous cell carcinoma) or nodules, which is why a medical exam (laryngoscopy) is essential.
 
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