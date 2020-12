They said they would move the line 1 point for every 2500 bets. Line moved from -7 to +113, so 120 points times 2500 bets means they got 300,000 bets on the promo. Most you could win was $45.45, I'm sure there were some idiots who didn't bet the max $50. So they had to give away at least $10 million and could have been a max of over $13 million??? And yet the stock just keeps going up for these guys...