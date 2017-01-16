Did Prescott spiking the ball blow it for the Cowboys?

1
1. Dallas would only have two plays to make a first down because, barring a sack, it would have to attempt the game-tying field goal on fourth down. When you have first down why do you intentionally make it second?

2. The spike cut down the chances of an Ezekiel Elliott run on the next two plays. A handoff to Zeke should have been called on first down, and if his 5.7-yards per carry were any indication that could have put Dallas in a position to run any number of plays on second or third. Instead, Elliott didn’t get the ball again and Dallas had to kick. Elliott getting only 22 carries against a Packers defense unable to stop him was practically criminal.
http://www.foxsports.com/nfl/story/...cond-field-goal-prescott-elliott-upset-011517
 
2
Generally not a big fan of the spike except where it's simply unavoidable.

It gives a D that may be back on its heels a chance to regroup and substitute. And, as noted, it hastens the point where both down as well as time limit the offense's options.

In that vein, there's a Favre quote something to the effect that his focus during a sub two minute drill was keeping the chains moving. The spike cuts against that approach, although there are circumstances where it just can't be avoided.

"If I had a team," I would want them to practice the sub two minute drill with as little reliance on the spike as possible.

Eliminating the spike keeps the pressure on the defense.
 
Born Gambler
Staff member
I would tell my quarterback to spike the ball only after he scores a touchdown.

I prefer the play featuring a fake spike and then a fly pattern.

But Squarepants is right (again), there are a few instances where spiking the ball is the right play.
 
EOG master
One of the best and most memorable plays in history was the Dan Marino fake spike against the Jets, after faking the spike, he stood up and threw a TD pass to Mark Ingram. We've all seen the play, but what some may not know is that the idea to fake the spike was thought of by Bernie Kosar, after the game Marino said Kosar was the one who told him he should try it
 
EOG Master
Cowboys and Texans both poorly coached, would like to see more runs on 3rd and 4
 
EOG Addicted
Unless absolutely necessary, spiking the ball to save time is indeed a very low IQ play.

You really don’t save much time anyway. Spiking or not, the offense still has to lineup and get set.
So once you do that, have a pre-arranged play so you don’t have to waste time calling the play on the line or in the huddle, and you don’t waste any time at all.

In the specific play that was referenced, it might’ve been Dak’s fault or might’ve been the coaches fault or probably both.

But yes it’s a low IQ play, and it is not restricted to the Cowboys or Dak .

Speaking of low IQ , I’ve never forgiven the Cowboys low IQ coach for TWICE kicking a field goal on fourth and goal at the one in the 1st quarter against Seattle in a playoff game when he was Green Bay’s coach. It cost them the game.
That locked in my mind as McCarthy being low IQ, & I’ve never seen him do anything that made me change my mind.
 
The opening odds start here
Dak's stock still big time dropped. 2 picks against the worst team in football via win loss tie record. Philly seems to have shaken the cobwebs off the last 2 weeks. Have to laugh that the subject around the league is that "America's team" can beat the best team, but I guess that's why they play the games.
 
EOG Master
jimmythegreek said:
Dak's stock still big time dropped. 2 picks against the worst team in football via win loss tie record. Philly seems to have shaken the cobwebs off the last 2 weeks. Have to laugh that the subject around the league is that "America's team" can beat the best team, but I guess that's why they play the games.
if jery jones would have been smart enough to pick up mayfield yes.
 
EOG Dedicated
Too many of these former black players on espn, who are being paid to be objective analysts, really avoid bashing Dak. They also attack others who attempt to speak the truth about Dak's interceptions and frequent poor play.

Bart Scott is one of the more honest analysts about Dak.
 
EOG Master
Woodrow Wilson said:
Too many of these former black players on espn, who are being paid to be objective analysts, really avoid bashing Dak. They also attack others who attempt to speak the truth about Dak's interceptions and frequent poor play.

Bart Scott is one of the more honest analysts about Dak.
dungy defending lovie smith too
 
EOG master
Sam Darnold 5/15 43 yards 0 TD's 2 Ints passer rating 2.8

It's hard to be that level of bad
 
EOG master
Watson 19/29 230 yards 2 TD's 2 Ints passer rating 84.0

Darnold 5/15 43 yards 0 TD's 2 Ints passer rating 2.8
 
EOG Dedicated
kane said:
Sam Darnold 5/15 43 yards 0 TD's 2 Ints passer rating 2.8

It's hard to be that level of bad
Rail definitely sticks with some bad QB's.

Bonus loyalty if they're from California and/or below 6'1" height. Preferably white, but he has touted and handful of black QB's, but only if they're munchkin-sized.
 
