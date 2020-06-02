Did you see the Republicon Senators?

Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Master
#1
#1
Most ran for cover when confronted by the media. The question was the same "What do you think about Trump attacking peaceful protesters". They all ran except for 3 or 4. Lisa Murkowski said from what she saw it was un-American. Another Senator said it was the protesters fault. Mitt Romney said he didn't see it.
 
Last edited:
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Master
#5
#5
There were 8 state elections + D. C. today in America. Number of voting location were down 70% or around 500 - 750 locations.

Trump and his RepubliCon enablers don't believe in the democratic election process. They believe in getting help from Russia. Some did say getting help from Ukraine was wrong and shameful. Only like 2 or 3 out ot 250.
 
Last edited:
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Master
#7
#7
FairWarning said:
They were practicing social distancing.

You should start 4-5 more threads about this.
Click to expand...
Maybe I'll start one about Slobandan throwing negative allegations at a dead black man?

But have you noticed what Trump is doing during his desperation to get reelected. His bending over backwards to show his loyalty to Putin. He was probably hoping he didn't have to go there but he did. Chaos in America like we've never seen before. The president has declared war on the American people. He's deploying the military armed with bayonets on the American people. And he talked to Putin 3 days ago. You know they discussed this strategy. Trump is a traitor! A Russian agent. Talking to Putey 3 days ago. Saying Russia should be added to the g7. Bending over backwards to show his loyalty to Putin. Didn't want to but he's a desperate traitor.
 
Last edited:
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Master
#10
#10
kane said:
Runner, do you do blow?
Click to expand...
It's passion and common sense. I do rally's all the time. I walk a lot and post while i'm walking. Tonight I was doing sets of push ups and sit ups and power post in between sets. It is what it is. Coke is very bad for you.

Its obvious Trump is a traitor and Hitler on steroids. I'd love to get 3 minutes with him. Justice for all the dead migrant kids and dead pro refugee pro immigrant jews on his watch. Just 3 minutes.
 
K

kane

EOG master
#11
#11
Bigrunner said:
It's passion and common sense. I do rally's all the time. I walk a lot and post while im walking. I do sets of push ups and sit up and power post in between sets. It is what it is.

Its obvious Trump is a traitor and Hitler on steroids. I love to get 3 minutes with him. Justice for all the dead migrant kids and dead pro refugee pro immigrant jews. Just 3 minutes.
Click to expand...
Oh I know about your passion, it's just you're like the energizer bunny, you just keep going and going. Are you as big as John said you were?
 
DonaldJTrump

DonaldJTrump

EOG Member
#12
#12
Bigrunner said:
They all ran for cover when confronted by the media. The question was the same to Nazi. "What do you think about Trump attacking peaceful protesters". They all ran except for 2. Lisa Murkowski said from she saw it was un-American. Another American Nazi Senator Senator said it was the protesters fault. Mitt Romney said i didn't see it, but Trump is a fascist Nazi, what do you expect.
Click to expand...
You should start a thread every single time a thought pops into your head. Pure brilliance!
 
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Master
#13
#13
kane said:
Oh I know about your passion, it's just you're like the energizer bunny, you just keep going and going. Are you as big as John said you were?
Click to expand...

In high school I defended future Mr. Basketball of Illinois, Brian Sloan 6' 6" in high school, 6' 8" at Indiana. I shut him down. I was a legit 6'5". My school closed my junior year. My senior year I had to merge onto a team at a school 3 times bigger than my former school. Only 2 of us from a 10-1 JV team went on to play Senior year at our new schools. I was an outsider trying to fit into a team that was going onto their 4th year together. I worked hard, my new teammates and new coach liked me. The gave me the nickname of "Whopper" after seeing my dick in the shower. They knew I was better than the starting center they played 3 seasons with. My teammates would shout to the coach put in the Whopper.

I became starting center after game 2. I have to admit to one white lie. My nickname was based on the NBA Whopper Billy Paultz.
 
A

alfie

EOG Dedicated
#15
#15
kane said:
Oh I know about your passion, it's just you're like the energizer bunny, you just keep going and going. Are you as big as John said you were?
Click to expand...
Bigrunner said:
In high school I defended future Mr. Basketball of Illinois, Brian Sloan 6' 6" in high school, 6' 8" at Indiana. I shut him down. I was a legit 6'5". My school closed my junior year. My senior year I had to merge onto a team at a school 3 times bigger than my former school. Only 2 of us from a 10-1 JV team went on to play Senior year at our new schools. I was an outsider trying to fit into a team that was going onto their 4th year together. I worked hard, my new teammates and new coach liked me. The gave me the nickname of "Whopper" after seeing my dick in the shower. They knew I was better than the starting center they played 3 seasons with. My teammates would shout to the coach put in the Whopper.

I became starting center after game 2. I have to admit to one white lie. My nickname was based on the NBA Whopper Billy Paultz.
Click to expand...
no, it's from how many whoppers you eat........
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top