Diego Pavia

jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
'F all the voters' Did he honestly think he had a shot at the Heisman?
I mean kudos to his season and 14th ranked Vanderbilt. Yes at 10-2 they could've had a longshot at the CFP. However while their schedule denotes they play in the SEC, which this season was on the downer side of the competition, you cam only at best make a remote argument as other teams were at a schedule advantage.
Not the way you want to leave a lasting impression if he in fact is headed to be a pro prospect next season and if he leaves Vsnderbilt, an up and coming program.
