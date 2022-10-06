Disappointing road sign on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago

Disappointing message on a road sign above the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago:



KEEP YOUR COOL...DO NOT REACT TO AGGRESSIVE DRIVING.



What?



Don't tell me to keep my cool.



I never lose my cool.



Speak to the ones who are breaking the law.



How about a sign that reads: DRIVE AGGRESSIVELY AND RISK HAVING YOUR LICENSE SUPSPENDED AND INCURRING A $1,000 FINE.