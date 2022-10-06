Disappointing road sign on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago

Disappointing message on a road sign above the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago:

KEEP YOUR COOL...DO NOT REACT TO AGGRESSIVE DRIVING.

What?

Don't tell me to keep my cool.

I never lose my cool.

Speak to the drivers who are breaking the law.

How about a sign that reads: DRIVE AGGRESSIVELY AND RISK HAVING YOUR LICENSE SUSPENDED AND INCURRING A $1,000 FINE.
 
Laurie Lightfoot and Kim Fox love criminals. They don't speak to those who obey the law.
 
Who is going to pull over and ticket these aggressive drivers?
 
And Paul Vallas was favored (-190) to win.

So much for the polls and the betting markets.

The teachers union was stronger than the police union.
 
People are leaving Cook County in droves.

About 68,000 people left Cook County from July 2021 to July 2022.

Sad to see.

Only Los Angeles County lost more people (91,000) over the same time period.
 
