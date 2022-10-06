Disappointing road sign on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
Disappointing message on a road sign above the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago:
KEEP YOUR COOL...DO NOT REACT TO AGGRESSIVE DRIVING.
What?
Don't tell me to keep my cool.
I never lose my cool.
Speak to the drivers who are breaking the law.
How about a sign that reads: DRIVE AGGRESSIVELY AND RISK HAVING YOUR LICENSE SUSPENDED AND INCURRING A $1,000 FINE.
KEEP YOUR COOL...DO NOT REACT TO AGGRESSIVE DRIVING.
What?
Don't tell me to keep my cool.
I never lose my cool.
Speak to the drivers who are breaking the law.
How about a sign that reads: DRIVE AGGRESSIVELY AND RISK HAVING YOUR LICENSE SUSPENDED AND INCURRING A $1,000 FINE.
Last edited: