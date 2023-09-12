Do not underreact to Week 1

Long Live Wilson!
I think the opposite for a couple of reasons. One is at the end of the day its jsut one game and one matchup . Two is that week 1 a lot of teams jsut arent ready yet and some teams are. So I think take notice to week 1 but I certainly wouldnt overreact.
 
EOG Master
thats the common consensus, your boy alcarz shit the bed in newyork, many people including you were kissing his ass
 
2
Where I disagree with you on this is evaluating offensive line play. There are some expected contenders in real trouble along the O-line.
 
EOG Master
The Rams are the big mystery team. They looked like crap pre-season, yet the starters including Stafford looked great without live action.

The mystery is that defense, if you can name anyone besides Darnold, go to the head of the class.
 
