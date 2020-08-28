Do you believe they'll address forward?

Its lame that a guard same construct as a small forward has better stats in everything.I loved my 6'9 slashing shot founder in MT NBA 2K21 . They did not even attempt to balance them that they simply hit the nerf button. Only builds are lockdowns and I don't like them. You can earn some nasty 6"7 little forward assembles like I've 2 nasty ones but that is the cap. After 6"7 it is total garbage, everything goes down too much up to some place where it ai not worth it.
Most guards are tall. You can make a shooting guard 6'7 and receive badges. Did they ever explain why different places get amount of badges, sounds rather. I suppose they tried to make it so taller players don't get a big benefit, which is sort of stupid because their attributes are confined manner lower than shorter players. Yeah but nevertheless the guards are way more defenders with exactly the graphs, athletic dunkers, shooters. They need to balance them next year, how do a 6'3 guard be a dunker compared to a 6'9 sf lol 2K.
I am there with you. I loved the versatility of the SF position and I feel like they got dealt a bad hand. The majority feel like versions of this counterpart, although there are a couple viable SF builds. I think it comes down to a few things this season, that 2K did: Nearly every shield build is flexible as hell this season. Even when you opt for playmaking and protection, you'll wind up with more than serviceable shooting, dunking, defense, ball handling, etc..
Length/size is less valuable this year. This is most likely mostly due to the heart stats limitation for height ( speed, strength, etc ), but size feels like a pretty weak trade off this season versus speed/agility. Additionally, in where a size mismatch might exist, intimidator seems to fill. It comes down to the simple fact that the SF position gets a weird gray area between guards and bigs.
They do have the versatility of a guard that is made build and the size advantage you get really doesn't feel like enough to make mismatches. I feel when SFs are very workable (such as 2K18 and 19) guards are kinda moot that year and vice versa, yes there are quite viable assembles but overall it moves one way or anotherexactly the same with PFs and Cs.
