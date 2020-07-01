Do you know what role activated carbon plays in gold mining?​

​

Activated carbon used in mining industry is usually used for the absorption of gold cyanide complexes in gold processing. Activated carbon in cyanide processes is commonly referred to as trigger charcoal, which is made from coconut shell charcoal, charcoal or coal or wood. The most commonly used is granular activated carbon from coconut shell charcoal.For the special treatment of this activation procedure, if treated at higher pressure and temperature, it can be obtained that the activated carbon has a surface in the region.​

​

Based on carbon reactivity, the amount of carbon used, and the efficacy of the mixer, activated carbon in contact with pulp containing gold can normally recover more than 99.5% of gold in solution within 8 to 24 hours. The carbon is subsequently separated from the pulp by a hydrodynamic display, which is scanned by hydrodynamics, thereby preventing blinding from tight-sized carbon particles. Subsequently, pulp residues can be thickened to different cyanide-containing alternatives for the recovery or degradation of the cyanide, or transported directly to the tailings storage facility where cyanide-containing solutions are toxic to the effluent equipment.​

​

In traditional mining, gold-rich carbon is usually compounded in gases. Dust from carbon combustion is then pumped. Containing metal can be directly processed. This can be done by cost factors and technology. When carbon is not used to adsorb gold dissolved from the leaching slurry mentioned above, the gold content solution must be separated from the solid part using a filtered or thickened component. The resulting solution, called the pregnancy drug, receives additional treatment (except carbon dioxide) to recover dissolved gold.​