Does anybody here live in or near a city being overrun with homeless migrants?

I'm not really seeing this problem in Ohio...yet.

However, NYC has plenty examples of this mess.

Heim has posted about So Cal.

I've read that Denver and other Colorado cities are really turning into shitholes due to migrants.

I watched a video of maybe dozens of migrants being housed at a Chicago police precinct.

Two years ago while in South Dakota, the Holiday Inn we stayed at for a couple days had a lot of Africans being housed there.
 
Biden has fucked this country up so bad I don't know howid Trump fixes it. He did it the first time but that was a bunny compared to this time. Is it even possible to deport perhaps 30 million illegals while closing the border? If you deport 5 million but 5 million new enter, it's a wash. And the military crisis is worse and worse. Joe has turned it into Twantifa. They may refuse to follow Trump's orders. I'd trade the entire thing straight up for the Houthis.
 
I could go on and on and on. Legal system ruined. They have stopped the pretending and pretense. Now ok to use the Ty Law to target one person. The criminal trials not as bad as civil. Changed the statue of limitations temporarily to go after Trump. Closes again after they are finished. Democrat money men financing it. Bad actors like George Conway scheming it. Biden officials coordinating it. Judges fixing it. Juries rubber stamping it. Media cheering it. I hate this country. Give me the Houthis and 🇷🇺 any #.
 
Somehow Trump is still on his feet but he barely paid the bond for Karol. I don't know howid he does it for Kinky. $400 million and he has to go the Cake distance to the US Supreme Court. By then he may have spent or borrowed a billion. He has my permission to raid the fuck out of the RNC to pay his legal bills. All of it is political.
 
