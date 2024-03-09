Does anybody here live in or near a city being overrun with homeless migrants?

Woodrow Wilson
I'm not really seeing this problem in Ohio...yet.
However, NYC has plenty examples of this mess.
Heim has posted about So Cal.
I've read that Denver and other Colorado cities are really turning into shitholes due to migrants.
I watched a video of maybe dozens of migrants being housed at a Chicago police precinct.
Two years ago while in South Dakota, the Holiday Inn we stayed at for a couple days had a lot of Africans being housed there.
