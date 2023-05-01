Warrriors from SAN FRANCISCO with Hall of Fame Liberal Coach Steve Kerr and Hall of Fame Woke Steph putting up 50 vs redneck cowtown.



Indigenous Hockey Hero Brandon Montour straight of the Six Nations of the Great River reservation scores 2 huge goals to eliminate hater capital Boston



Tcachuk of the Ukraine was dominant too.



SEATTLE Kraken from another epic center of wokeness triumphed over the defending champions avalanche



Three for three if you bet woke today. lol same relevance level as railbirds threads