Don Best

pro analyser

EOG Dedicated
MrTop said:
...need a new owner..this guy must go
Bad customer service,pinn ,ceasars boyd inaccurate. Asked them to change the fonts as they skip from 24-96 which you can't use,(would like 26) Refused my request. All service done remotely. Definitely not worth premium, (had for 23 years now use 2 min delay)
 
MrTop

EOG Master
pro analyser said:
Bad customer service,pinn ,ceasars boyd inaccurate. Asked them to change the fonts as they skip from 24-96 which you can't use,(would like 26) Refused my request. All service done remotely. Definitely not worth premium, (had for 23 years now use 2 min delay)
yep i agree. They have really dropped since the 90's .
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
Why not just use spankodds

Better product in terms of books and lists limit increases

Plus better customer service

And yet the same price

This is like complaining about traveling by horse and buggy vs driving a car

These 2 odd screens aren't close to the same
 
MrTop

EOG Master
Sportsrmylife said:
Why not just use spankodds

Better product in terms of books and lists limit increases

Plus better customer service

And yet the same price

This is like complaining about traveling by horse and buggy vs driving a car

These 2 odd screens aren't close to the same
i think the same books but different names

they have phone service?
 
pro analyser

EOG Dedicated
MrTop said:
i think the same books but different names

they have phone service?
They do have phone service, if your a premium member. Spank odds is definitely better if you must have premium,but costs more. Don Best has better software,,ability to print,and I like their linehistory better. Currently I'm using 2 min delay service on both.
 
MrTop

EOG Master
pro analyser said:
They do have phone service, if your a premium member. Spank odds is definitely better if you must have premium,but costs more. Don Best has better software,,ability to print,and I like their linehistory better. Currently I'm using 2 min delay service on both.
don best was better in the 90's . 2008 crushed them. agree the line history goes back pretty far. I went back a couple years and it really came in handy.
 
