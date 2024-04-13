...need a new owner..this guy must go
Bad customer service,pinn ,ceasars boyd inaccurate. Asked them to change the fonts as they skip from 24-96 which you can't use,(would like 26) Refused my request. All service done remotely. Definitely not worth premium, (had for 23 years now use 2 min delay)...need a new owner..this guy must go
Why not just use spankodds
Better product in terms of books and lists limit increases
Plus better customer service
And yet the same price
This is like complaining about traveling by horse and buggy vs driving a car
These 2 odd screens aren't close to the same
They do have phone service, if your a premium member. Spank odds is definitely better if you must have premium,but costs more. Don Best has better software,,ability to print,and I like their linehistory better. Currently I'm using 2 min delay service on both.i think the same books but different names
they have phone service?
