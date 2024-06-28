Donnie is absolutely smashing Joseph

Woodrow Wilson

Woodrow Wilson

I think the conspiracies around the Dems replacing Joe before November with either Michelle Obama or Gavin Newsome should be heeded.

After tonight, only dead voters, illegals, and the extremely left D's are going to vote for Scarecrow Joe.

Will Winkyduck admit Joe is lost in space?
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

They cant replace joe unless he agrees, it's normal for people sliding into dementia to insist everything is fine.
 
C

ComptrBob

I hate to correct you, but if the Dems can indict Trump 4 times, they sure as hell will shit can Joe if they think they can't rig the election so he wins.
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

And I've never heard more accusations of lies on Trump's end when he sounded a lot more factual with no sign of age in his delivery. Biden's comeback were weaker than Chris Griffin addressing bullies.
 
raycabino

raycabino

This is a bad night for Republicans IMO. Tonight made it obvious that Biden is incoherent and in 4 years would be literally a veggie. Therefore I think this really puts Gavin Newsome into play and the republicans do not want that. They can beat Biden (possibly in a landslide). Newsome they will ahve their hands full becuase he can punch back. Long story short Newsome was the big winner on the night.
 
