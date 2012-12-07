Donny & Marie at the Flamingo

Tyrone

My wife took my Mother because I refused to go with them. She said it was one of the best shows she has ever seen (she has seen them all) and said even I would like them. I can't drag myself to go see it but I'm sure its good because she has great taste in entertainment.
 
Think it may be a sleeper.

Matty(Mathdotcom) wants to pick up two stray gals and take them, that's why I'm asking.
 
I like Mathy's style.

If billsfan is free that night...
 
LOL

Matty is taking both girls, I will be home or in the sportsbook at Ceasers when Matty is enjoying the show.

Good chance Billsfan will be at home or Southpoint at this time.
 
Fish

Not interested in your sloppy seconds

Flamingo girls 3s or 4.5s at best

Prefer to dine on 8s and 9s at Silverton
 
You've had good luck there, just don't get caught in the Corbin Room with your pants down.
 
Was a William Hill (Now Caesar’s following acquisition)
The sports book experience taken from their web site...

“Experience the electrifying world of horse racing and sporting events at Caesars Race & Sportsbook at the Flamingo,
where you can wager on sports while following the action live from around the country.”

IMO, they weren’t really trying very hard were they?
 
