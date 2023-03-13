Dont't Be Like Mike (Irvin)

100 Million Lawsuit....Michael Irvin v. Marriot:



As per the new court filing, written by a Marriott attorney, Irvin “flagged down” the woman in the lobby’s bar area as she was working, asked about her job, told her that he found her attractive, and introduced himself. The woman explained that she was not an NFL fan and didn’t know who Irvin was; Irvin reportedly told her to look him up on the internet.



During this initial exchange, Irvin shook the woman’s hand and also touched her arm “without her consent, causing her to step back, becoming visibly uncomfortable.”



It’s then that Irvin allegedly made the most disturbing accusation contained in the motion document.



Irvin “asked the Victim whether she knew anything about having a ‘big Black man inside of [her],'” per the court motion. “Taken aback by Irvin’s comments, the Victim responded that his comments were inappropriate, and she did not wish to discuss it further.”



“Irvin then attempted to grab the Victim’s hand again and said he was ‘sorry if he brought up bad memories’ for her,” the motion continues. “The Victim pulled her hand away and tried to back away from Irvin as he continued to move towards her.”



Two hotel workers apparently approached in an attempt to intervene, at which point Irvin closed the encounter with another handshake, which the Marriott legal team says the woman returned, “wanting the interaction to end.”



The former Cowboys star allegedly “stated that he would come back to find [the woman] sometime that week when she was working.” He also allegedly “leered” at the woman as she walked away and made suggestive comments overheard by another hotel employee, saying “She bad,” and “I want to hit that.”







The video is going to be released publicly but you won't be able to hear the conversation. If the above is true, Irvin should have been dumped by the NFL. If not, Michael hit another pay day.