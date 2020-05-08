Dota 2 - IG vs RNG 11:00 8.05.2020

estupedtrato
EOG Member
I feel much better in the league of legends, so keep that in mind. The lot is less predictable for me and unfortunately there is an additional risk factor which is a very high rate of dishonesty in this region when it comes to players. The insiders know what I mean. In this tournament the prize pool is $60,000 which makes you think differently.
The RNG has recently played surprisingly poorly and I am not convinced that it was just a poor form of day. The RNG also barely managed to win the match with CDEC 2-1.We have a profitable factor this morning to win Invictus because as much as 2.45 in the pinnacle even though the initial one was just over 2. Both teams ended up in their groups on 2nd place in the table. RNG with a stack of won maps 5-2 and IG 5-4. The groups were quite balanced. RNG lost UB to PSG but still has a chance in the low basket. With this form of IG, it is very real, but I think IG can be on the podium this season. The last clash between IG and RNG was won by IG. I think that this team, although not a favorite, has the same chance to win today as the opponent.
pick from https://esporttalk.org/ bettor : INVICTUS GAMING @2.450
The RNG has recently played surprisingly poorly and I am not convinced that it was just a poor form of day. The RNG also barely managed to win the match with CDEC 2-1.We have a profitable factor this morning to win Invictus because as much as 2.45 in the pinnacle even though the initial one was just over 2. Both teams ended up in their groups on 2nd place in the table. RNG with a stack of won maps 5-2 and IG 5-4. The groups were quite balanced. RNG lost UB to PSG but still has a chance in the low basket. With this form of IG, it is very real, but I think IG can be on the podium this season. The last clash between IG and RNG was won by IG. I think that this team, although not a favorite, has the same chance to win today as the opponent.
pick from https://esporttalk.org/ bettor : INVICTUS GAMING @2.450