Doug Gottlieb

Heim

Heim

EOG Master
What made him think he could coach a DIV ! basketball program and do a 3 hour radio sports show on Fox
Monday thru Friday?

He's 2-11......lost 8 in a row and just lost to Michigan Tech who he call 'Nobody U' before the game.

He knows basketball, and these are his players at Green Bay, however.......
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top