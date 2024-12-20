Doug Gottlieb

Heim
EOG Master
What made him think he could coach a DIV ! basketball program and do a 3 hour radio sports show on Fox
Monday thru Friday?
He's 2-11......lost 8 in a row and just lost to Michigan Tech who he call 'Nobody U' before the game.
He knows basketball, and these are his players at Green Bay, however.......
