DraftKings Reaches Agreement to Acquire Jackpocket for $750 Million

February 15, 2024

Transaction Expected to Drive $60 Million to $100 Million of Adjusted EBITDA in Fiscal Year 2026



BOSTON & NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (“DraftKings” and the “Company”) today announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Jackpocket, the leading lottery app* in the United States, for total consideration of approximately $750 million, with approximately 55 percent of the consideration payable in cash funded from the Company’s balance sheet with no capital raise required and approximately 45 percent of the consideration payable in the Company’s Class A common stock, subject to customary purchase price adjustments and the collar mechanism described below (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Jackpocket is the leading provider of digital lottery services in the U.S. with proprietary and highly-scalable technology, a strong brand, and an outstanding founder-led management team. The Proposed Transaction will enable DraftKings to access and grow into the massive U.S. lottery industry, but more importantly strengthen its position in Sportsbook and iGaming through higher customer lifetime value – based on demonstrated cross-sell capabilities – and an enhanced customer acquisition engine.

“We are very excited to enter the rapidly growing U.S. digital lottery vertical with our acquisition of Jackpocket,” said Jason Robins, Co-founder and CEO of DraftKings. “This transaction will create significant value for DraftKings not only by giving our customers another differentiated product to enjoy but also by improving our overall marketing efficiency similar to how our daily fantasy sports database created an advantage for DraftKings in OSB and iGaming.”

