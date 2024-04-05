Earthquake in NJ

jimmythegreek
AP- At approximately 10:23am, a preliminary magnitude 4.7 earthquake centered in Reddington hit about 45 miles west of NYC. No serious damage or injuries have been reported
I felt a nice shake for about 10 seconds or so. Shook my entire house. Knew immediately especially that a solar eclipse is scheduled to occur on Monday.
