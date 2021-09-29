Endeavor to Buy OpenBet Sports-Gambling Company for $1.2 Billion Endeavor is putting down a big chunk of change on sports wagering: The entertainment and talent-agency conglomerate clinched a deal to acquire OpenBet, a sports-gambling technology company, for $1.…

U.K.-based OpenBet focuses exclusively on licensed customers and regulated global gaming markets. Its customers include sportsbooks DraftKings, FanDuel, WynnBet, SkyBet, Ladbrokes and William Hill. OpenBet says its betting engine processed approximately 3 billion bets in 2020, and the company also hosts trading, pricing and risk-management tools, player account and wallet solutions, and content offerings such as BetBuilder,s and a sports-content aggregation platform.