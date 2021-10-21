Enes Kanter Loves America

B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
Tells Chinese President XI, To Go Fuck Himself.

XI Banning Celtics Games on China TV After Comment.

A Big Salute To Enes.

Where's Your BALLS LeBron ?


apnews.com

After Kanter's Tibet comments, Celtics blacked out in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetan independence.
apnews.com apnews.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top