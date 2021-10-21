Enes Kanter Loves America

boston massacre
EOG Dedicated
Tells Chinese President XI, To Go Fuck Himself.
XI Banning Celtics Games on China TV After Comment.
A Big Salute To Enes.
Where's Your BALLS LeBron ?
After Kanter's Tibet comments, Celtics blacked out in China
Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetan independence.
