EOG’s 2021 Pro Football Contest Presented by BetDSI - Week 18 thread, official lines, etc.

mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
Welcome to week 18 (the final week) players, official lines have been posted Good luck this week!
The deadline to submit your selections is Saturday 11pm PT / Sunday 2am ET. (Unless you use any of the Saturday games, the deadline is by kickoff of the first game you use and all 5 selections must be submitted).
There are three ways to your selections:
1. You can email your 5 selections to eog@mrbowling300.com , and be sure to put your EOG handle in the subject line.
2. You can private message them to me here at EOG.
3. You can complete the online entry form at: http://eog.mrbowling300.com/eog.shtml (This has the contest lines as well, and don't forget to hit SEND!)
Good luck everyone, I hope you have had an enjoyable time participating.
Hope to see you next season for the 3rd annual EOG Football Contest.
Quote Reply
Report Edit
The deadline to submit your selections is Saturday 11pm PT / Sunday 2am ET. (Unless you use any of the Saturday games, the deadline is by kickoff of the first game you use and all 5 selections must be submitted).
There are three ways to your selections:
1. You can email your 5 selections to eog@mrbowling300.com , and be sure to put your EOG handle in the subject line.
2. You can private message them to me here at EOG.
3. You can complete the online entry form at: http://eog.mrbowling300.com/eog.shtml (This has the contest lines as well, and don't forget to hit SEND!)
Good luck everyone, I hope you have had an enjoyable time participating.
Hope to see you next season for the 3rd annual EOG Football Contest.
Quote Reply
Report Edit