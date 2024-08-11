EOG’s First-Ever Survivor NFL Contest 2024 season long thread

Welcome to the first annual EOG’s Survivor NFL Contest.

The rules are quite simple, and loosely follow the Circa Survivor contest.

There will be always full disclosure. Any disputes will be heard by John Kelly.

What You Need to Know​

  • $100 to enter, 3 entries per person max.
  • Up to 18 picks in 2024: NFL Weeks 1 – 18
    • Each NFL team can only be selected once per each entry during the contest
  • The last remaining entry (or entries) wins the entire survivor pool.
  • Entries are eliminated from the contest by selecting a team that subsequently loses or ties its NFL game that week or continues until a single entry remains
  • The contest continues until a single entry remains
    • If more than one entry remains after all 18 legs, the pool is split equally among all the entries that successfully submitted a selection during the leg
    • If all remaining entries lose in the same week, the pool is split equally among all the entries that successfully submitted a selection during the leg

During the Season​

  • Picks are due at 4 p.m. PT / 7pm ET Saturday or before kickoff of the selected game (whichever is earlier). This deadline is strictly enforced. If you do not submit a selection by this deadline, you will be eliminated. Reminder email notification is set up, you will receive an email 24 hours prior to the deadline if you have not yet made your selection.

How To Enter, and submit your entry fee:​


Office Football Pool will be used to administer the contest

Go to www.officefootballpool.com and click “join a pool” in the upper right corner

Enter in the Pool ID# which is 228858

Enter in the Pool Entry Code which is winning

Or follow this link: https://www.officefootballpool.com/pools.cfm?poolid=228858&p=2&pwd=winning

Please use your EOG username so we can know who you are.

Follow through to the end of the registration process to finalize your set up.

If you have any questions about this process, please let me know.

Also, OFP has a mobile app for your phone (for both iPhone and Android), be sure to download for easy access for everything.

If you wish to enter the contest, simply send 100 per entry to PayPal to keith@rknpc.com or venmo to @Keith-Kingston

If your entry fee is not received by 4pm PT / 7pm ET on Saturday, Sept 7, 2024, then your entry will be deleted and you will not be a contestant in this contest.

If you are concerned about my personal integrity, John Kelly has known me for 20+ years and can certainly verify me, as well as others on EOG. I anticipate a very smooth and successful contest season. The funds will be held in my savings account. John Kelly and I are not eligible to participate in the contest. Plus having gone through running the NFL handicapping contest last for the last four seasons now, any of the contestants can attest to how it was run.

Good luck to everyone, and hope this becomes a successful contest as well!
 
One more thing needs to be added:

ALL entries MUST be paid for BEFORE your Week 1 pick kicks off - if Thursday or Friday - and by the Saturday pick deadline on Saturday. Any entry not paid for by this deadline will be removed from the contest.

If people don't pay ahead of time - they should not be allowed to submit ONE pick. This prevents people from playing, losing Week 1- and not paying. We know full well the ONE person I am talking about - still owes me $100 but I know there is a better chance of the Sun rising in the West and setting in the East than of this asshole paying.

No pay = No play
 
And at the cost of pulling a don't talk about my Pa like that, I owe you nothing. Nothing! Imaginary pretend bet like most of your be best.

Fuck you.
 
ALL entries MUST be paid for BEFORE your Week 1 pick kicks off - if Thursday or Friday - and by the Saturday pick deadline on Saturday. Any entry not paid for by this deadline will be removed from the contest.

If people don't pay ahead of time - they should not be allowed to submit ONE pick. This prevents people from playing, losing Week 1- and not paying. We know full well the ONE person I am talking about - still owes me $100 but I know there is a better chance of the Sun rising in the West and setting in the East than of this asshole paying.

Correct, it is understood that if your money is not in prior to the start of week 1, then your entry will not be accepted.
 
Winky is right. On another forum I hit a contest and it was pay after contest is over. I had a hell of a time getting 3 to pay. The best part is the guy who started the contest didnt pay me for a month!! And it was $100 each to get in. It was a nice piece of change and was going to give the guy who started the contest 10%. Of course he didnt get a penny from me!! And when he did pay, he sent it by pay pal and i got dinged for a fee!!
 
Still needing to collect entry fees from:

DCFootball3
Swiftmoney
Jammerisafag

If not remitted by the deadline, you will be booted.

Thanks and good luck to all.
 
Winky is right. On another forum I hit a contest and it was pay after contest is over. I had a hell of a time getting 3 to pay. The best part is the guy who started the contest didnt pay me for a month!! And it was $100 each to get in. It was a nice piece of change and was going to give the guy who started the contest 10%. Of course he didnt get a penny from me!! And when he did pay, he sent it by pay pal and i got dinged for a fee!!
A Pay after the contest is over will likely guarantee a challenging ending to any contest. Nice going winning the contest Waco.
 
Submitted my Week 1 pick - I sense we might be like Circa Survivor - in that we might get a "NO PICK" from someone one week

Other than the OBVIOUS choice - not an easy week to choose games. I like my choice. Hate to use the this early in the season since they do have lots of FV later on.
 
Agreed

Since it is past Saturday at 4P - they had their chance. They did not get their picks in on time - ADIOS! If this was Circa - we saw what happened with 45 NO PICKS!

"
  • Picks are due at 4 p.m. PT / 7pm ET Saturday or before kickoff of the selected game (whichever is earlier). This deadline is strictly enforced. If you do not submit a selection by this deadline, you will be eliminated. Reminder email notification is set up, you will receive an email 24 hours prior to the deadline if you have not yet made your selection.
 
There were a few (long time players who have supported these contests over the years) who were traveling, and missed the deadline. I can enter their picks as pool Mgr. I know what I said about the deadline, but we are small here, the early deadline was a mistake in retrospect, and I'm willing to over look that this time. This is on me, and this is the correction I wish to do so everyone here can have a good time, which is at the end of the day is the goal. Sorry for the bumpy start. Doesn't help that I'm traveling internationally as well.
 
