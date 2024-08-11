EOG’s First-Ever Survivor NFL Contest 2024 season long thread

mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
Welcome to the first annual EOG’s Survivor NFL Contest.
The rules are quite simple, and loosely follow the Circa Survivor contest.
There will be always full disclosure. Any disputes will be heard by John Kelly.
Office Football Pool will be used to administer the contest
Go to www.officefootballpool.com and click “join a pool” in the upper right corner
Enter in the Pool ID# which is 228858
Enter in the Pool Entry Code which is winning
Or follow this link: https://www.officefootballpool.com/pools.cfm?poolid=228858&p=2&pwd=winning
Please use your EOG username so we can know who you are.
Follow through to the end of the registration process to finalize your set up.
If you have any questions about this process, please let me know.
Also, OFP has a mobile app for your phone (for both iPhone and Android), be sure to download for easy access for everything.
If you wish to enter the contest, simply send 100 per entry to PayPal to keith@rknpc.com or venmo to @Keith-Kingston
If your entry fee is not received by 4pm PT / 7pm ET on Saturday, Sept 7, 2024, then your entry will be deleted and you will not be a contestant in this contest.
If you are concerned about my personal integrity, John Kelly has known me for 20+ years and can certainly verify me, as well as others on EOG. I anticipate a very smooth and successful contest season. The funds will be held in my savings account. John Kelly and I are not eligible to participate in the contest. Plus having gone through running the NFL handicapping contest last for the last four seasons now, any of the contestants can attest to how it was run.
Good luck to everyone, and hope this becomes a successful contest as well!
The rules are quite simple, and loosely follow the Circa Survivor contest.
There will be always full disclosure. Any disputes will be heard by John Kelly.
What You Need to Know
- $100 to enter, 3 entries per person max.
- Up to 18 picks in 2024: NFL Weeks 1 – 18
- Each NFL team can only be selected once per each entry during the contest
- The last remaining entry (or entries) wins the entire survivor pool.
- Entries are eliminated from the contest by selecting a team that subsequently loses or ties its NFL game that week or continues until a single entry remains
- The contest continues until a single entry remains
- If more than one entry remains after all 18 legs, the pool is split equally among all the entries that successfully submitted a selection during the leg
- If all remaining entries lose in the same week, the pool is split equally among all the entries that successfully submitted a selection during the leg
During the Season
- Picks are due at 4 p.m. PT / 7pm ET Saturday or before kickoff of the selected game (whichever is earlier). This deadline is strictly enforced. If you do not submit a selection by this deadline, you will be eliminated. Reminder email notification is set up, you will receive an email 24 hours prior to the deadline if you have not yet made your selection.
How To Enter, and submit your entry fee:
Office Football Pool will be used to administer the contest
Go to www.officefootballpool.com and click “join a pool” in the upper right corner
Enter in the Pool ID# which is 228858
Enter in the Pool Entry Code which is winning
Or follow this link: https://www.officefootballpool.com/pools.cfm?poolid=228858&p=2&pwd=winning
Please use your EOG username so we can know who you are.
Follow through to the end of the registration process to finalize your set up.
If you have any questions about this process, please let me know.
Also, OFP has a mobile app for your phone (for both iPhone and Android), be sure to download for easy access for everything.
If you wish to enter the contest, simply send 100 per entry to PayPal to keith@rknpc.com or venmo to @Keith-Kingston
If your entry fee is not received by 4pm PT / 7pm ET on Saturday, Sept 7, 2024, then your entry will be deleted and you will not be a contestant in this contest.
If you are concerned about my personal integrity, John Kelly has known me for 20+ years and can certainly verify me, as well as others on EOG. I anticipate a very smooth and successful contest season. The funds will be held in my savings account. John Kelly and I are not eligible to participate in the contest. Plus having gone through running the NFL handicapping contest last for the last four seasons now, any of the contestants can attest to how it was run.
Good luck to everyone, and hope this becomes a successful contest as well!
Last edited: