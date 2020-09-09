EOG’s Pro Football Contest Presented by BetDSI - Week 1 thread, official lines, etc.

These are the official Week 1 contest lines.

The deadline to submit your selections is Saturday 11pm PT / Sunday 2am ET, which is the deadline for the week. Don't get shut out

Reminder that if you use the Thursday game, you must submit all 5 selections for the week prior to the start of the Thursday game.

How to submit your selections:

You can email your 5 selections to eog@mrbowling300.com , and be sure to put your EOG handle in the subject line, or you can private message them to me here at EOG.

Check back for Week 1 player selections and results........Good luck players!!!!

Week1a.jpg Week1b.jpg
 
