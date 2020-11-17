EOG’s Pro Football Contest Presented by BetDSI - Week 11 thread, official lines, etc.

Greetings players and welcome to week 11 of EOG's Pro Football Contest Presented by BetDSI.The contest is now action, as we have 10 completed weeks played. From this point forward, if there are any serious covid issues that results in the season being modified or even cancelled, then whenever the last completed week was played would become the final standings of our contest. In my opinion, it looks like they have everything under control, and the NFL being who they are will not let covid prevail, there's too much money at stake. I am anticipating the remainder of the season being played out on schedule.Anyway, I wish everyone best of luck the rest of the way.Stay tuned for the Week 11 contest lines.