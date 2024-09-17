EOG’s Survivor NFL Contest 2024 - Second Chance

Would you participate in a new NFL Survivor contest?

  • YES

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • NO

    Votes: 1 100.0%
  • Total voters
    1
mrbowling300

mrbowling300

EOG Dedicated
For those who were eliminated early, or maybe you missed out the first time around (Railbird), we can start a second contest, seeing as we are so early in the season.

$100 per entry, 3 maximum

Same rules as before, with the deadline being kickoff prior to Sunday games, 1pm ET, or obviously prior to kickoff of an earlier game.

If this interests you, please chime in.

Thanks, MB300
 
