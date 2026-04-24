EOG's Best Bet thread for Friday, April 24

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
- Messages
- 117,415
Good luck.
He is here when the forum is down, which is a lot lately. Otherwise, no chance.
JK's not here!
Zzz wants back in. I'm checking the box and asking you to unban him.
Stop whining little boy. Go out and do something constructive.Can someone from this stupid forum update the posters why the forum keeps winking out and what is being done to fix it? I know it won't be JK. He's sleeping.
I think the servers cannot keep up with all the traffic the Domain for sale banner has brought in.Can someone from this stupid forum update the posters why the forum keeps winking out and what is being done to fix it? I know it won't be JK. He's sleeping.