Toglodo Domains for Sale

EOG's Best Bet thread for Friday, April 24

Can someone from this stupid forum update the posters why the forum keeps winking out and what is being done to fix it? I know it won't be JK. He's sleeping.
 
Dell Dude said:
Can someone from this stupid forum update the posters why the forum keeps winking out and what is being done to fix it? I know it won't be JK. He's sleeping.
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I think the servers cannot keep up with all the traffic the Domain for sale banner has brought in.
 
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