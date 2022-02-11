EOG's Best Bet thread for Friday, February 11

Post your BEST BET of the day for Friday, February 11.

This thread will be a daily feature at EOG.

Follow the guidelines listed below when submitting your selection:

1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y)
2) Include betting numbers with current price and available sports book
3) Do not edit your play or it will be graded as a loss

Contributors with profits of five or more units are highlighted in boldface type.


EOG Scoreboard
2sweet 0-1 -1.13 UNITS
4625 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
5 star bomb 1-2 -1.15 UNITS
5teamparlay 3-1 +1.90 UNITS
714033 0-2 -2.10 UNITS
938four 62-60-2 -3.40 UNITS
Abundy 9-4 +5.35 UNITS
Ace 0-1 -1.32 UNITS
ajt 141-148-9 +15.84 UNITS
alabama dave 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Alan Boston via Twitter 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
alldaycapper 183-162-11 +6.01 UNITS
Alldaycapper34 11-18 -9.05 UNITS (NFL: Rams -4 -110)
allin1 10-3 +8.30 UNITS
Almost Allright 117-95-4 +18.31 UNITS
Arnold Zwiffel 27-22 +1.15 UNITS
asportsguy 334-319-7 -37.73 UNITS
Avenger 30-19 +10.63 UNITS
avmongoose 35-42 -10.34 UNITS
BadLeroy 108-102-10 -11.30 UNITS
Bagiant 7-9 -0.60 UNITS
Balco 58-58-3 -0.35 UNITS
Baller Dollars 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
BEANTOWNJIM 2-2 +0.02 UNITS
begood1000 3-4-1 -1.20 UNITS
benny0420 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Biff41 201-198-15 -16.77 UNITS
BigBill365 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
BigDaddy 32-12-1 +14.07 UNITS
BigDeemer 14-23 -11.22 UNITS
BIGGAMBLERZ27 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Bigrunner 20-31 -9.68 UNITS
billysink 25-38-3 -9.67 UNITS
bimmercando 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
BipolarJJ 2-2 0.00 UNITS
bishqqq 100-111-3 -17.36 UNITS
blueline 763-770-14 -59.38 (NFL: Bill Belichick at 12/1 to win NFL Coach of the Year award and Mac Jones at 8/1 to be the Offensive Rookie of the Year)
BLUENATION65 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bmiller 110-135-6 -22.32 UNITS
bobodad 189-174-1 +25.15 UNITS (NFL: Rams +3 and UNDER 55.5 in a seven-point same game teaser -120; NHL: To complete a two-leg parlay +123: Nashville Predators regular season points total under 84.5; NCAAB: Memphis Tigers +175 to win the AAC; NFL prop: Evan McPherson (Cincinnati Bengals) total field goal attempts over 1.5 -167; Super Bowl prop: Joe Burrow to have more passing yards in: second half + OT -131; 2022 Olympic Women Ice Hockey to win outright: Canada -150)
BoDallas 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Bohannon 2-0 +2.50 UNITS
bomzee 248-275-12 -15.57 UNITS
bookbraker 87-70-2 +12.97 UNITS
Boys911 71-27-1 -6.04 UNITS
Braves2629 8-6 +1.50 UNITS
Brayden11 331-370-11 -2.17 UNITS
Brian Laverty 0-2-1 -2.00 UNITS
brians 141-128-8 +2.82 UNITS
Brick 5-5 +2.12 UNITS
Brock 1-5 -3.90 UNITS
brockboogienigh 1-1 -0.45 UNITS
Brock Landers 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
BrockLanders248 12-3 +9.57 UNITS
brokerstip 42-32-2 +7.62 UNITS
BryceTrout 13-9 +1.16 UNITS
Bucky 5-6 -1.58 UNITS
Bushay 11-13 -2.24 UNITS
carolinakid 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
CASHSTACKER 2-6 -4.45 UNITS
CecTheFleece 70-79-2 -17.52 UNITS
Cent'Anni 3-2 +0.80 UNITS
CHARLIEPEETE 2-1 +0.80 UNITS
cheapseats 104-67 +7.81 UNITS
chickadee 4-6 -0.93 UNITS
Chi_Archie 1-5 -4.10 UNITS
Chi_Dorothy 1-1 +0.57 UNITS
chips1031 1-1 -0.34 UNITS
ChiTownJoe 17-18-1 -1.93 UNITS
Choslamshe 465-417-5 -8.21 UNITS
Claramente 10-12-2 -0.93 UNITS
ComptrBob 94-26 +58.58 UNITS
Cristiano 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Curbes Lurb 18-23 -6.03 UNITS
Daddy Fourbucks 1-1 0.00 UNITS
Dan Tanna 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
DeadBishop 13-11 +1.05 UNITS
Dell Dude 73-782-2 +1,200.28 UNITS (NFL: Rams to win Super Bowl LVI +194; PGA: Louie Oosthuizen at 40/1 to win The Masters; NCAAB: Michigan State at 33/1 to win the NCAA tourney)
dfish 135-145-5 -3.09 UNITS
DFSRookie79 21-19 +0.94 UNITS
dilaudid8 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Diogenes 59-58-1 -5.31 UNITS
Discreet Cat 84-130-1 -31.86 UNITS
dj destroyer 2-0 +2.35 UNITS
dogball 10-20 -9.08 UNITS
Dog Player 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
DonaldJTrump 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
Don Eagleston 10-7 +2.70 UNITS
Doug Gottlieb 3-4 -1.40 UNITS
d-p 1-2 -1.32 UNITS
Drinkyourmlkshk 93-78-7 +7.70 UNITS
DrunkenGoon 18-19 -3.16 UNITS
dustdevil167 13-16-1 -4.49 UNITS
Dutch 52-43-1 +4.55 UNITS
E$ 429-459-15 -25.00 UNITS
eb765 3-3 -0.30 UNITS
EdTheStatMan 32-30-1 -1.41 UNITS
ejd_5277 55-77-1 -25.99 UNITS
El Chapo 26-37 -9.24 UNITS
el greco 2-7 -5.05 UNITS
elsantoyo 21-9 +10.80 UNITS
E-Money712 3-4 -1.56 UNITS
ERBtheGREAT 42-27 +9.46 UNITS
EyeOnMVC 21-24 +1.60 UNITS
Factorial 14-13 +0.60 UNITS
FairWarning 33-57-1 -31.81 UNITS
Fezzik 37-20-2 +18.62 UNITS
fifty cint 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Firehorn 18-16 -1.47 UNITS
Fishhead 67-102-3 -33.65 UNITS
flip flops 5-5 -0.36 UNITS
Flipper 39-40-1 +1.12 UNITS
focker 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Foreleft 51-37-1 +2.43 UNITS
fourthand26 1-1 0.00 UNITS
FrancisVegas 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
Franklinmint 32-31-2 -2.99 UNITS
Gabe 28-10 +5.17 UNITS
Gabe McIntosh 0-2-1 -2.10 UNITS
GameBred 1-2 -1.42 UNITS
Ghostzapper 19-15 +4.29 UNITS
Gotcha 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
gravy 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
groovinmahoovin 1-0 +1.10 UNITS
GusGreenbaum 7-8 -2.55 UNITS
Hangover 73-65-5 +1.00 UNITS
Harold Fuller 6-1 +5.12 UNITS
hcskip 112-128-7 -16.76 UNITS
Heim 722-634-22 +56.99 UNITS
Heisenberg 87-91-9 -10.18 UNITS
Hey Bartender 6-6 -0.58 UNITS
High3rEl3m3nt 31-31-5 -0.64 UNITS
High Times 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
HI McDonough 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
holadai 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
howid 142-121-6 -13.86 UNITS (NFL: LA Rams TT u27.5 -110 and Los Angeles Rams +1.5 -200)
humboldt cone 26-22-2 +5.80 UNITS
Idiot #1 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Immanuel Kant 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Inkwell77 14-21-1 -7.93 UNITS
insomnia 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
IWishIWasAPro 45-37-1 +1.66 UNITS
Jacob_Morris 5-7 -2.95 UNITS
James D 4-3 +0.62 UNITS
Jammer 27-31 -13.00 UNITS
jasson621 343-336-6 +23.35 UNITS
JavyBaez9 4-5 -1.74 UNITS
Jb777 55-49-1 -1.91 UNITS
jeffksu 4-4 -0.36 UNITS
JHUDad 23-25-1 -8.79 UNITS
Jimmythegreek 1,139-1,228-39 -208.88 UNITS
jincka 25-25-1 +1.15 UNITS
joeturner 8-17 -7.95 UNITS
Joeyfitzclick 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
JoeyGesus 2-1 +0.94 UNITS
John Kelly 1,045-963-45 -35.03 UNITS
Johnny Knuckles 13-23 -16.64 UNITS
Johnny LaRue 9-8-1 -1.55 UNITS
JRock7997 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
Junkyarddog47 8-5 +2.70 UNITS
justintalk 0-4 -4.30 UNITS
Just Luck 93-76-2 +2.55 UNITS
kainhouse 21-13 +6.90 UNITS
kane 539-510-22 +26.65 (NBA: LA Lakers win total Under 53.5 -115 and Bucks +300 to win the Eastern Conference; SB Prop: Shortest TD Under 1.5 yards -120)
KevinStott11 256-192-21 +14.53 UNITS
kingfisher14 18-23-2 -7.60 UNITS
kraken 0-1 -1.00 UNITS,.5
Kill Shot 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
kinosh 6-4 +1.64 UNITS
lap18 10-14 -3.96 UNITS
lastyle7 26-16 +7.54 UNITS
Lawrence Orbach 10-12-3 -3.25 UNITS
Lefthook 1-1 -2.62 UNITS
louisvillekid 193-214-3 -21.33 UNITS
MadTiger 17-20 -11.85 UNITS
Mafioso 24-24-4 +4.60 UNITS
Makers 1-0 +562.10 UNITS
Mainehtrain34 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
ManchesterUK 32-45-1 -10.74 UNITS
maxo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
meldrone 0-1 -1.55 UNITS
MG MAN 34-42 -9.82 UNITS
Micelli 5-3 +1.70 UNITS
michael777 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Miggytoddbest 103-90-3 +11.60 UNITS
Mighty Maron 8-8 +0.97 UNITS
mikekeenan 2-1 +1.00 UNITS
minah 21-16 +3.00 UNITS
Minnesota Fats 6-10 -4.60 UNITS
Mizuno 11-12-1 -1.80 UNITS
Moldoveanu 28-96 +35.64 UNITS
Mosier 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
mrbowling300 90-117-5 -29.86 UNITS
Mr. Carney 3-10 -6.01 UNITS
Mr_KLC 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
mr merlin 19-20 -3.30 UNITS
Mr. Pink 164-298-5 -11.01 UNITS
MrTop 487-497-15 -32.58 UNITS
Mrs. Seer 40-47 +5.93 UNITS
msudogs 8-7 +0.26 UNITS
munson15 26-37 +11.12 UNITS
Murphy's Best 93-76-2 +13.53 UNITS
 
nedrow9 263-364-4 -36.33 UNITS
Neveragain 382-346-20 +24.74 UNITS
njdave 148-134-5 +1.95 UNITS
No Coincidences 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
noogneknurd 2-2 -0.51 UNITS
NowshesmyRuca 440-430-12 -9.75 UNITS
nut6 11-18 -8.86 UNITS
nydoc 4-8 -3.50 UNITS
oneman 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
ouch 12-9 +1.88 UNITS
Paleface 66-66 +3.65 UNITS
papa5 94-94-4 -8.85 UNITS (NFL: Rams -3.5 -110)
pantherman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
parlayguy 6-12 -6.70 UNITS
parlaynow 106-146-4 -25.36 UNITS
Patkeats 0-3 -3.25 UNITS
Patrick McIrish 93-79-3 +5.82 UNITS
pbovi 23-133 +13.75 UNITS
peach 30-45-1 -11.02 UNITS
pete mcmeat 10-21-1 -10.55 UNITS (Politics: Trump at 25/1 wins presidency in 2024)
Pickman Jones 140-196-9 -31.19 UNITS
picksproprospector 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Pick Savvy 79-89-4 -8.65 UNITS
Pigpen 75-149 -48.15 UNITS
pinnacle420 3-10-1 -8.81 UNITS
pippy 11-14 -4.62 UNITS
PO69 1-5-1 -4.32 UNITS
Pocket Lint 1-1 +0.18 UNITS
pocketheadies 113-124-4 -13.15 UNITS
premierperhead 0-2 -2.30 UNITS
pro analyser 194-220-5 -32.74 UNITS
PtSpreadHijinks 72-60-3 +16.11 UNITS
puckhandler 378-561-6 -25.81 UNITS (NHL: Two units on the Winnipeg Jets at 40/1 to win the Stanley Cup)
pudgeman11 128-115-10 +8.85 UNITS
Quantum Leap 5-5 -0.40 UNITS
Railbird 230-200-3 +53.45 UNITS (NFL: Rams -4.5 -110)
RAININTHREES 228-216-17 +28.72 UNITS
Ray Luca 11-35 -11.51 UNITS
rdalert447 63-727 -76.19 UNITS
RDTrains 179-180-5 -10.40 UNITS
READY FREDDY 56-44-1 +24.99 UNITS
rico1 206-445-13 -30.29 UNITS
roachman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Roaming Vegas 1-2-1 -0.95 UNITS
Roxxyfish 69-48-1 +17.00 UNITS
royboy 3-4 -0.40 UNITS
schlep66 148-139-7 -12.79 UNITS
Schouest 2-2 -0.54 UNITS
Scooper 59-45-1 +8.75 UNITS
Scratch 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
Screw Andrews 158-184-6 -24.78 UNITS (NFL: Cincinnati Bengals ML +180 AND +176)
scrimmage 399-712-5 -87.49 UNITS
Seahawkharry 0-1 -1.05 UNITS
Seanie Mac 8-9 -1.78 UNITS
sexyandiknowit 24-26 +0.78 UNITS
shackfu99 3-2 -0.58 UNITS
sharky99 143-120-13 +8.69 UNITS
Sharp Square 13-18-1 -6.24 UNITS
sherwood88 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
shooterman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
skullf 1-2-1 -1.20 UNITS
Slaythebook28 2-4 -2.40 UNITS
Sleepy 35-47-1 -18.87 UNITS
Slippery Pete 13-15-1 -2.08 UNITS
Slyone66 419-388-22 +7.01 UNITS
smartymarty 4-2 +1.45 UNITS
smartz 360-384-10 +12.54 UNITS (MMA selections: 2/12: Renato Moicano -160, Sergey Morozov -3.5 Pts Handicap +125, Kyler Phillips by Submission +550,
Casey O'Neill ITD +200; Jared Cannonier -160 and Jared Cannonier ITD +115, Derrick Lewis -180 Ronnie Lawrence -280, Mischa Cirkunov -122, Parlay (Kyler Phillips -350/Ronnie Lawrence -280/Robert Whittaker +220) +458 Nasrat Haqparast +143; 2/19: Neiman Gracie -105, David Onama -110, Mario Bautista -115 and Jonathan Pearce -240; 2/26: Fares Ziam -130 and Armen Petrosyan +170)
Sol Diablo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
southerncoach 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
splooge 0-2 -2.39 UNITS
Sportsrmylife 282-281-20 -27.22 UNITS
Sport Sullivan 7-8 +6.95 UNITS
SpottedCow 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
SSI 2-5 -3.60 UNITS
stevek173 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Stevo 4-5-1 -1.29 UNITS
sunnyisle 1-2 -0.93 UNITS
svbettor 35-20-1 +13.71 UNITS
sweeper 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
tbird 21-22 -2.81 UNITS
Teddy kgb 96-86-4 +22.15 UNITS
Terpsfan26 46-46-8 -5.00 UNITS
Tesco Vee 0-4 -4.35 UNITS
TEXED 91-88-3 -6.91 UNITS
ThatNegroJ 3-1 +1.94 UNITS
Thebrush5 9-14-2 -5.10 UNITS
thecentaur 0-1 -1.03 UNITS
thekeyman 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
TheGuesser 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
thenatti 22-26 -7.20 UNITS
Theodore Bagwell 1-1 -0.05 UNITS
TheOnlyP 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
TheRef 49-30-2 +12.42 UNITS
TheShow33 10-11-1 +4.15 UNITS
The Seer 46-70 -5.41 UNITS
The Wizard 0-1-1 -1.35 UNITS
Timetopay 3-2 +0.70 UNITS
Tim Patterson 4-3-1 +0.70 UNITS
tnvolfan 5-6 -3.06 UNITS
Toby Tyler 196-180-7 +14.33 UNITS
TonyMar 201-242-6 +19.55 UNITS
TrailerParkBoys 0-1 -1.26 UNITS
trytrytry 288-554-8 +10.21 UNITS (Super Bowl prop: Halftime show - Will the five artists collaborate on one song? NO -200; Olympic Games speedskating: Martina Sablakova 10/1 to win the 3000m; MEN AERIALS - WINTER OLYMPICS GOLD MEDAL WINNER<BR>[68346] JIA ZHONGYANG +1400)
ttaylor89 39-47-2 -2.81 UNITS
turksure 60-71-2 -16.04 UNITS
tvrw34243 240-208-25 +14.14 UNITS (MMA: Nurmagomedev -185 over Paul)
UkbetTips 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
UNSPRTNGBHVR 11-2 +8.31 UNITS
Valuist 178-156-13 +5.30 UNITS
Vegashtrain 17-16-2 +0.20 UNITS
Vegas Sharp 22-24-1 -2.11 UNITS
VEGAS VERN 3-0 +3.05 UNITS
Vegas Vic 47-54-4 -6.32 UNITS
Viejo Dinosaur 57-55-3 -0.19 UNITS
Viet 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Vinnie Vegas 3-7 -2.90 UNITS
vitalyo 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
waco 103-78-3 +19.67 UNITS
Wade 94-117-3 +9.95 UNITS
wantitall4moi 0-2 -2.27 UNITS
Way-E-Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
wheat king 15-11-3 +3.44 UNITS
WildBill 42-39-1 +0.93 UNITS
Willy Loman 20-20 -0.85 UNITS
Winkyduck 868-1226-68 -40.28 UNITS (SB Props: Longest FG Ov47.5 +100; Evan McPherson MVP 150-1 Stafford Ov5.5 Rush Yds -105, Burrow Ov11.5 Rush Yds -110, Non-QB to throw a TD pass: 14-1, Offensive Lineman TD: 22-1, Ov2.5Players to have a Pass Attempt +155, Mixon more rush yards than Akers -110, OBJ to score game's 1st TD: +1000, Kelly Stafford to be shown before Sean McVay's fiance -225; Aaron Rodgers next team: Broncos +250; First non-extradition country Trump enters: Russia +200; Premier League to be Relegated: Norwich City -120 AND Watford +100; Leicester City to Win the PL w/o "The Big 6" +200; ManU T4/Arsenal NOT T4, Palace&Newcastle Bottom Half +110; ManU T4,/Villa Top Half/Southampton Bottom Half +250; Leicester T6/Watford Relegated +300; City Win the PL/Chelsea T4/Palace&Wolves Bottom Half/Watford Relegated +400; All UNDER on point totals: Arsenal 61.5 -113, Brighton 45.5 +139, ManU 73.5 -122; City/Chelsea to finish Top 2 (In either order) +200; Next PL Manager to leave: Roy Hodgson +900 & Brendan Rodgers +1400)
wirelessjava 1-2 -1.22 UNITS
wiskers 404-623-16 -15.05 UNITS
Woodrow Wilson 71-58-1 +11.92 UNITS
X-Files 11-1 +10.00 UNITS (NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins RSP under 97.5 +100; NBA: LA Clippers RSW under 45.5 -110)
yisman 547-364-21 +19.63 UNITS
ZzyzxRoad 699-649-28 -9.02 UNITS
 
smartz 360-384-10 +12.54 UNITS (MMA selections: 2/12: Renato Moicano -160, Sergey Morozov -3.5 Pts Handicap +125, Kyler Phillips by Submission +550,
Casey O'Neill ITD +200; Jared Cannonier -160 and Jared Cannonier ITD +115, Derrick Lewis -180 Ronnie Lawrence -280, Mischa Cirkunov -122, Parlay (Kyler Phillips -350/Ronnie Lawrence -280/Robert Whittaker +220) +458 Nasrat Haqparast +143; 2/19: Neiman Gracie -105, David Onama -110, Mario Bautista -115 and Jonathan Pearce -240; 2/26: Fares Ziam -130 and Armen Petrosyan +170)
 
FRIDAY'S BEST BET....Play 877-878 Connecticut-Xavier UNDER 138.5 (-110) widely available.

Both teams are currently slotted as sixth seeds in next month's NCAA tournament, according to the latest projections by ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi.

Xavier started the season 11-2 before hitting a choppy 10-game stretch where the Musketeers went 5-5.

A two-and-a-half week COVID-induced layoff between December 21 and January 7 may have been the reason for the downturn.

Low shooting percentages over the past month have caused problems for Travis Steele's group.

Connecticut historically defends well and this year's squad has held four of its last seven opponents under 60 points.

In all sports, I like to play important games under the total and this game shapes up as an important game, especially for the struggling home team.

In its last home game, Xavier played DePaul, dressed as a 13-point favorite, and managed to score only one point over the game's first five-and-a-half minutes.

Let's root for a similar slow-starting scoring drought tonight.
 
Pinny

Kraken 1P +119
Oilers in Reg +112
WCBB: Marquette +3.5 -115 and ML +133................I fully expect Nova to have a huge letdown after beating the Husky Ladies the other day
 
Denver Nuggets
+4000
Pro Basketball Futures 21-22
NBA Champion 2021-2022
WynnBet

With Murray and MPJ warming up and the possibility of getting Harris back I had to take a shot here.
 
ComptrBob said:
Live Bet #888 Utah State -6.5 -115 vs Nevada, (WH) CBB, score 5-9
Click to expand...
I should really concentrate on live betting when a 11 point favorite after they score, drops to 6.5 after only 5 minutes of action, with a big home court.

Just my opinion. If a BB is live. Time on clock with associated score is a must for transparency. Because time elapsed is part of the algo to spit out number.

Again just me.
 
winkyduck said:
Pinny

Kraken 1P +119
Oilers in Reg +112
WCBB: Marquette +3.5 -115 and ML +133................I fully expect Nova to have a huge letdown after beating the Husky Ladies the other day
Click to expand...

One of the all-time MOST BRUTAL BAD BEATS, EVER! I made sure SVP/Stanford Steve knew about it for Monday's show.

Check out the PbP of the final seconds of the game. Nova led 3-0 then never again until OT: https://www.espn.com/womens-college-basketball/playbyplay/_/gameId/401378393
 
Heim said:
I should really concentrate on live betting when a 11 point favorite after they score drops to 6.5 after only 5 minutes of action, with a big home court.

Just my opinion. If a BB is live. Time on clock with associated score is a must for transparency. Because time elapsed is part of the algo to spit out number
Click to expand...

Utah State started out really cold, Nevada was up 7-0. I actually bet Utah St -3.5, -4.5 and -5.5 in-progress. I doubt anyone is going to bother with the time left since it's not required by the rules.
 
Easy analysis, Utah St 6-23, 26%, from 3, Nevada shot 10-20, 50% from 3. A nice road win for the Wolfpack after sme disappointing losses.
 
winkyduck said:
Pinny

Kraken 1P +119
Oilers in Reg +112
WCBB: Marquette +3.5 -115 and ML +133................I fully expect Nova to have a huge letdown after beating the Husky Ladies the other day
Click to expand...

2-2 +0.16............SHOULDA BEEN: 4-0 +4.64 units


Winkyduck 870-1228-68 -40.12 UNITS (SB Props: Longest FG Ov47.5 +100; Evan McPherson MVP 150-1 Stafford Ov5.5 Rush Yds -105, Burrow Ov11.5 Rush Yds -110, Non-QB to throw a TD pass: 14-1, Offensive Lineman TD: 22-1, Ov2.5Players to have a Pass Attempt +155, Mixon more rush yards than Akers -110, OBJ to score game's 1st TD: +1000, Kelly Stafford to be shown before Sean McVay's fiance -225; Aaron Rodgers next team: Broncos +250; First non-extradition country Trump enters: Russia +200; Premier League to be Relegated: Norwich City -120 AND Watford +100; Leicester City to Win the PL w/o "The Big 6" +200; ManU T4/Arsenal NOT T4, Palace&Newcastle Bottom Half +110; ManU T4,/Villa Top Half/Southampton Bottom Half +250; Leicester T6/Watford Relegated +300; City Win the PL/Chelsea T4/Palace&Wolves Bottom Half/Watford Relegated +400; All UNDER on point totals: Arsenal 61.5 -113, Brighton 45.5 +139, ManU 73.5 -122; City/Chelsea to finish Top 2 (In either order) +200; Next PL Manager to leave: Roy Hodgson +900 & Brendan Rodgers +1400)
 
