EOG's Best Bet thread for Friday, February 11

Post your BEST BET of the day for Friday, February 11.



This thread will be a daily feature at EOG.



Follow the guidelines listed below when submitting your selection:



1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y)

2) Include betting numbers with current price and available sports book

3) Do not edit your play or it will be graded as a loss



Contributors with profits of five or more units are highlighted in boldface type.





EOG Scoreboard

2sweet 0-1 -1.13 UNITS

4625 0-2 -2.20 UNITS

5 star bomb 1-2 -1.15 UNITS

5teamparlay 3-1 +1.90 UNITS

714033 0-2 -2.10 UNITS

938four 62-60-2 -3.40 UNITS

Abundy 9-4 +5.35 UNITS

Ace 0-1 -1.32 UNITS

ajt 141-148-9 +15.84 UNITS

alabama dave 0-1 -1.10 UNITS

Alan Boston via Twitter 1-1 -0.10 UNITS

alldaycapper 183-162-11 +6.01 UNITS

Alldaycapper34 11-18 -9.05 UNITS (NFL: Rams -4 -110)

allin1 10-3 +8.30 UNITS

Almost Allright 117-95-4 +18.31 UNITS

Arnold Zwiffel 27-22 +1.15 UNITS

asportsguy 334-319-7 -37.73 UNITS

Avenger 30-19 +10.63 UNITS

avmongoose 35-42 -10.34 UNITS

BadLeroy 108-102-10 -11.30 UNITS

Bagiant 7-9 -0.60 UNITS

Balco 58-58-3 -0.35 UNITS

Baller Dollars 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

BEANTOWNJIM 2-2 +0.02 UNITS

begood1000 3-4-1 -1.20 UNITS

benny0420 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

Biff41 201-198-15 -16.77 UNITS

BigBill365 1-2 -1.30 UNITS

BigDaddy 32-12-1 +14.07 UNITS

BigDeemer 14-23 -11.22 UNITS

BIGGAMBLERZ27 1-1 -0.10 UNITS

Bigrunner 20-31 -9.68 UNITS

billysink 25-38-3 -9.67 UNITS

bimmercando 2-0 +2.00 UNITS

BipolarJJ 2-2 0.00 UNITS

bishqqq 100-111-3 -17.36 UNITS

blueline 763-770-14 -59.38 (NFL: Bill Belichick at 12/1 to win NFL Coach of the Year award and Mac Jones at 8/1 to be the Offensive Rookie of the Year)

BLUENATION65 1-1 -0.10 UNITS

bmiller 110-135-6 -22.32 UNITS

bobodad 189-174-1 +25.15 UNITS (NFL: Rams +3 and UNDER 55.5 in a seven-point same game teaser -120; NHL: To complete a two-leg parlay +123: Nashville Predators regular season points total under 84.5; NCAAB: Memphis Tigers +175 to win the AAC; NFL prop: Evan McPherson (Cincinnati Bengals) total field goal attempts over 1.5 -167; Super Bowl prop: Joe Burrow to have more passing yards in: second half + OT -131; 2022 Olympic Women Ice Hockey to win outright: Canada -150)

BoDallas 2-1 +0.90 UNITS

Bohannon 2-0 +2.50 UNITS

bomzee 248-275-12 -15.57 UNITS

bookbraker 87-70-2 +12.97 UNITS

Boys911 71-27-1 -6.04 UNITS

Braves2629 8-6 +1.50 UNITS

Brayden11 331-370-11 -2.17 UNITS

Brian Laverty 0-2-1 -2.00 UNITS

brians 141-128-8 +2.82 UNITS

Brick 5-5 +2.12 UNITS

Brock 1-5 -3.90 UNITS

brockboogienigh 1-1 -0.45 UNITS

Brock Landers 2-1 +0.90 UNITS

BrockLanders248 12-3 +9.57 UNITS

brokerstip 42-32-2 +7.62 UNITS

BryceTrout 13-9 +1.16 UNITS

Bucky 5-6 -1.58 UNITS

Bushay 11-13 -2.24 UNITS

carolinakid 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS

CASHSTACKER 2-6 -4.45 UNITS

CecTheFleece 70-79-2 -17.52 UNITS

Cent'Anni 3-2 +0.80 UNITS

CHARLIEPEETE 2-1 +0.80 UNITS

cheapseats 104-67 +7.81 UNITS

chickadee 4-6 -0.93 UNITS

Chi_Archie 1-5 -4.10 UNITS

Chi_Dorothy 1-1 +0.57 UNITS

chips1031 1-1 -0.34 UNITS

ChiTownJoe 17-18-1 -1.93 UNITS

Choslamshe 465-417-5 -8.21 UNITS

Claramente 10-12-2 -0.93 UNITS

ComptrBob 94-26 +58.58 UNITS

Cristiano 2-0 +2.00 UNITS

Curbes Lurb 18-23 -6.03 UNITS

Daddy Fourbucks 1-1 0.00 UNITS

Dan Tanna 1-2 -1.00 UNITS

DeadBishop 13-11 +1.05 UNITS

Dell Dude 73-782-2 +1,200.28 UNITS (NFL: Rams to win Super Bowl LVI +194; PGA: Louie Oosthuizen at 40/1 to win The Masters; NCAAB: Michigan State at 33/1 to win the NCAA tourney)

dfish 135-145-5 -3.09 UNITS

DFSRookie79 21-19 +0.94 UNITS

dilaudid8 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

Diogenes 59-58-1 -5.31 UNITS

Discreet Cat 84-130-1 -31.86 UNITS

dj destroyer 2-0 +2.35 UNITS

dogball 10-20 -9.08 UNITS

Dog Player 1-2 -1.10 UNITS

DonaldJTrump 0-1 -1.20 UNITS

Don Eagleston 10-7 +2.70 UNITS

Doug Gottlieb 3-4 -1.40 UNITS

d-p 1-2 -1.32 UNITS

Drinkyourmlkshk 93-78-7 +7.70 UNITS

DrunkenGoon 18-19 -3.16 UNITS

dustdevil167 13-16-1 -4.49 UNITS

Dutch 52-43-1 +4.55 UNITS

E$ 429-459-15 -25.00 UNITS

eb765 3-3 -0.30 UNITS

EdTheStatMan 32-30-1 -1.41 UNITS

ejd_5277 55-77-1 -25.99 UNITS

El Chapo 26-37 -9.24 UNITS

el greco 2-7 -5.05 UNITS

elsantoyo 21-9 +10.80 UNITS

E-Money712 3-4 -1.56 UNITS

ERBtheGREAT 42-27 +9.46 UNITS

EyeOnMVC 21-24 +1.60 UNITS

Factorial 14-13 +0.60 UNITS

FairWarning 33-57-1 -31.81 UNITS

Fezzik 37-20-2 +18.62 UNITS

fifty cint 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

Firehorn 18-16 -1.47 UNITS

Fishhead 67-102-3 -33.65 UNITS

flip flops 5-5 -0.36 UNITS

Flipper 39-40-1 +1.12 UNITS

focker 1-0 +1.40 UNITS

Foreleft 51-37-1 +2.43 UNITS

fourthand26 1-1 0.00 UNITS

FrancisVegas 2-3 -1.30 UNITS

Franklinmint 32-31-2 -2.99 UNITS

Gabe 28-10 +5.17 UNITS

Gabe McIntosh 0-2-1 -2.10 UNITS

GameBred 1-2 -1.42 UNITS

Ghostzapper 19-15 +4.29 UNITS

Gotcha 0-1 -1.20 UNITS

gravy 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

groovinmahoovin 1-0 +1.10 UNITS

GusGreenbaum 7-8 -2.55 UNITS

Hangover 73-65-5 +1.00 UNITS

Harold Fuller 6-1 +5.12 UNITS

hcskip 112-128-7 -16.76 UNITS

Heim 722-634-22 +56.99 UNITS

Heisenberg 87-91-9 -10.18 UNITS

Hey Bartender 6-6 -0.58 UNITS

High3rEl3m3nt 31-31-5 -0.64 UNITS

High Times 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

HI McDonough 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

holadai 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

howid 142-121-6 -13.86 UNITS (NFL: LA Rams TT u27.5 -110 and Los Angeles Rams +1.5 -200)

humboldt cone 26-22-2 +5.80 UNITS

Idiot #1 1-1 -0.10 UNITS

Immanuel Kant 2-1 +0.90 UNITS

Inkwell77 14-21-1 -7.93 UNITS

insomnia 2-3 -1.30 UNITS

IWishIWasAPro 45-37-1 +1.66 UNITS

Jacob_Morris 5-7 -2.95 UNITS

James D 4-3 +0.62 UNITS

Jammer 27-31 -13.00 UNITS

jasson621 343-336-6 +23.35 UNITS

JavyBaez9 4-5 -1.74 UNITS

Jb777 55-49-1 -1.91 UNITS

jeffksu 4-4 -0.36 UNITS

JHUDad 23-25-1 -8.79 UNITS

Jimmythegreek 1,139-1,228-39 -208.88 UNITS

jincka 25-25-1 +1.15 UNITS

joeturner 8-17 -7.95 UNITS

Joeyfitzclick 0-1 -1.20 UNITS

JoeyGesus 2-1 +0.94 UNITS

John Kelly 1,045-963-45 -35.03 UNITS

Johnny Knuckles 13-23 -16.64 UNITS

Johnny LaRue 9-8-1 -1.55 UNITS

JRock7997 0-2 -2.00 UNITS

Junkyarddog47 8-5 +2.70 UNITS

justintalk 0-4 -4.30 UNITS

Just Luck 93-76-2 +2.55 UNITS

kainhouse 21-13 +6.90 UNITS

kane 539-510-22 +26.65 (NBA: LA Lakers win total Under 53.5 -115 and Bucks +300 to win the Eastern Conference; SB Prop: Shortest TD Under 1.5 yards -120)

KevinStott11 256-192-21 +14.53 UNITS

kingfisher14 18-23-2 -7.60 UNITS

kraken 0-1 -1.00 UNITS,.5

Kill Shot 1-2 -1.10 UNITS

kinosh 6-4 +1.64 UNITS

lap18 10-14 -3.96 UNITS

lastyle7 26-16 +7.54 UNITS

Lawrence Orbach 10-12-3 -3.25 UNITS

Lefthook 1-1 -2.62 UNITS

louisvillekid 193-214-3 -21.33 UNITS

MadTiger 17-20 -11.85 UNITS

Mafioso 24-24-4 +4.60 UNITS

Makers 1-0 +562.10 UNITS

Mainehtrain34 0-1 -1.10 UNITS

ManchesterUK 32-45-1 -10.74 UNITS

maxo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

meldrone 0-1 -1.55 UNITS

MG MAN 34-42 -9.82 UNITS

Micelli 5-3 +1.70 UNITS

michael777 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

Miggytoddbest 103-90-3 +11.60 UNITS

Mighty Maron 8-8 +0.97 UNITS

mikekeenan 2-1 +1.00 UNITS

minah 21-16 +3.00 UNITS

Minnesota Fats 6-10 -4.60 UNITS

Mizuno 11-12-1 -1.80 UNITS

Moldoveanu 28-96 +35.64 UNITS

Mosier 0-2 -2.20 UNITS

mrbowling300 90-117-5 -29.86 UNITS

Mr. Carney 3-10 -6.01 UNITS

Mr_KLC 2-0 +2.00 UNITS

mr merlin 19-20 -3.30 UNITS

Mr. Pink 164-298-5 -11.01 UNITS

MrTop 487-497-15 -32.58 UNITS

Mrs. Seer 40-47 +5.93 UNITS

msudogs 8-7 +0.26 UNITS

munson15 26-37 +11.12 UNITS

Murphy's Best 93-76-2 +13.53 UNITS