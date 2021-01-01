EOG's Best Bet thread for Friday, January 1

Notre Dame +20 Scoresandodds (vs Alabama Bowl Game)
Good coaching and a good portion of athleticism will be needed for this game.
Look for passing to be a key to victory.
Look for 3 or 4 TD's by Bama and perhaps only 1 or 2 for ND although ND may keep it close.
Look for emphasis on offense in this one.
Good coaching and a good portion of athleticism will be needed for this game.
Look for passing to be a key to victory.
Look for 3 or 4 TD's by Bama and perhaps only 1 or 2 for ND although ND may keep it close.
Look for emphasis on offense in this one.
Last edited by a moderator: