EOG's Best Bet thread for Friday, July 10

nedrow9 263-364-4 -36.33 UNITS

Neveragain 247-223-15 +20.38 UNITS

njdave 90-93-4 -10.19 UNITS

No Coincidences 0-1 -1.10 UNITS

noogneknurd 2-2 -0.51 UNITS

NowshesmyRuca 213-217-8 -23.99 UNITS

nut6 11-17 -7.73 UNITS

nydoc 4-8 -3.50 UNITS

oneman 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

ouch 4-3 +0.40 UNITS

Paleface 65-61 +7.93 UNITS

papa5 72-62-3 +5.26 UNITS

pantherman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

parlayguy 6-12 -6.70 UNITS

parlaynow 91-127-4 -21.48 UNITS

Patkeats 0-3 -3.25 UNITS

Patrick McIrish 84-66-2 +10.42 UNITS

pbovi 23-133 +13.75 UNITS

peach 30-45-1 -11.02 UNITS

Pickman Jones 94-143-9 -32.13 UNITS

picksproprospector 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

Pick Savvy 78-84-4 -5.09 UNITS

Pigpen 75-149 -48.15 UNITS

pinnacle420 3-10-1 -8.81 UNITS

pippy 11-14 -4.62 UNITS

PO69 1-5-1 -4.32 UNITS

Pocket Lint 1-1 +0.18 UNITS

pocketheadies 108-118-4 -11.78 UNITS

premierperhead 0-2 -2.30 UNITS

pro analyser 70-76-1 -12.37 UNITS (NBA: Houston Rockets at 7/1 to win the championship)

PtSpreadHijinks 72-60-3 +16.11 UNITS

puckhandler 242-364-2 -6.59 UNITS (NBA: Raptors at 35/1 to win NBA title; NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at odds of 60/1 to win the Stanley Cup; Winnipeg Jets at odds of 22/1 and 45/1 to win Stanley Cup)

pudgeman11 126-114-9 +7.52 UNITS

Quantum Leap 5-5 -0.40 UNITS

Railbird 159-107-3 +64.58 UNITS (Joe Biden +855 at CRIS to win Democratic presidential nomination; Tulsi Gabbard at 40/1 to win the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination; Kamala Harris at EVEN to be Democratic VP nominee; Donald J. Trump +144 to win the 2020 presidential election; A two-unit play on Trump +425 to win both the popular vote and the electoral vote)

RAININTHREES 228-216-17 +28.72 UNITS

Ray Luca 7-27 -6.59 UNITS

rdalert447 63-727 -76.19 UNITS

RDTrains 179-180-5 -10.40 UNITS

READY FREDDY 55-43-1 +25.11 UNITS

rico1 206-445-13 -30.29 UNITS

roachman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

Roaming Vegas 1-2-1 -0.95 UNITS

Roxxyfish 69-48-1 +17.00 UNITS

royboy 3-4 -0.40 UNITS

schlep66 113-104-4 -7.66 UNITS

Schouest 2-2 -0.54 UNITS

Scooper 59-44-1 +9.75 UNITS (Val Demings +530 to be the Democratic VP nominee)

Scratch 0-2 -2.20 UNITS

Screw Andrews 150-179-6 -31.71 UNITS

scrimmage 399-712-5 -87.49 UNITS

Seahawkharry 0-1 -1.05 UNITS

Seanie Mac 8-9 -1.78 UNITS

sexyandiknowit 24-26 +0.78 UNITS

shackfu99 3-2 -0.58 UNITS

sharky99 82-78-10 -6.12 UNITS

Sharp Square 13-18-1 -6.24 UNITS

sherwood88 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

shooterman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

skullf 1-2-1 -1.20 UNITS

Slaythebook28 1-2 -1.20 UNITS

Sleepy 35-47-1 -18.87 UNITS

Slippery Pete 13-14-1 -0.78 UNITS

Slyone66 419-388-22 +7.01 UNITS

smartymarty 4-2 +1.45 UNITS

smartz 60-81-1 -12.95 UNITS

Sol Diablo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

southerncoach 1-3 -2.30 UNITS

splooge 0-2 -2.39 UNITS

Sportsrmylife 218-199-16 -0.69 UNITS

Sport Sullivan 7-8 +6.95 UNITS

SpottedCow 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS

SSI 2-5 -3.60 UNITS

stevek173 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

Stevo 4-5-1 -1.29 UNITS

sunnyisle 1-2 -0.93 UNITS

svbettor 28-17-1 +10.21 UNITS

sweeper 0-1 -1.10 UNITS

tbird 18-20 -3.61 UNITS

Teddy kgb 96-86-4 +22.15 UNITS

Terpsfan26 46-46-8 -5.00 UNITS

Tesco Vee 0-4 -4.35 UNITS

TEXED 77-69-3 -1.95 UNITS

ThatNegroJ 3-1 +1.94 UNITS

Thebrush5 9-14-2 -5.10 UNITS

thecentaur 0-1 -1.03 UNITS

thekeyman 0-1 -1.10 UNITS

TheGuesser 1-0 +1.40 UNITS

Theodore Bagwell 1-1 -0.05 UNITS

TheOnlyP 1-2 -1.00 UNITS

TheRef 49-30-2 +12.42 UNITS

TheShow33 10-11-1 +4.15 UNITS

The Seer 46-70 -5.41 UNITS

The Wizard 0-1-1 -1.35 UNITS

Timetopay 3-2 +0.70 UNITS

tnvolfan 5-6 -3.06 UNITS

Toby Tyler 185-159-7 +25.10 UNITS

TonyMar 19-25-1 +1.29 UNITS

TrailerParkBoys 0-1 -1.26 UNITS

trytrytry 242-446-8 +26.91 UNITS

ttaylor89 39-47-2 -2.81 UNITS

turksure 60-71-2 -16.04 UNITS

tvrw34243 151-137-13 +3.13 UNITS (Trump -115 to win 2020 presidential election and Republican -125 to win 2020 presidential election; Michelle Obama at 10/1 to be the Democratic VP nominee)

UkbetTips 2-1 +0.90 UNITS

UNSPRTNGBHVR 11-2 +8.31 UNITS

Valuist 166-139-10 +12.16 UNITS

Vegashtrain 17-16-2 +0.20 UNITS

Vegas Sharp 22-24-1 -2.11 UNITS

VEGAS VERN 3-0 +3.05 UNITS

Vegas Vic 47-53-4 -5.32 UNITS

Viejo Dinosaur 39-29-2 +10.34 UNITS

Viet 2-0 +2.00 UNITS

Vinnie Vegas 3-7 -2.90 UNITS

vitalyo 2-1 +0.90 UNITS

waco 103-76-3 +22.13 UNITS

Wade 4-7-1 -3.70 UNITS

wantitall4moi 0-2 -2.27 UNITS

Way-E-Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

wheat king 12-10-3 +1.42 UNITS

WildBill 3-3 -0.15 UNITS

Willy Loman 20-20 -0.85 UNITS

Winkyduck 650-872-45 +6.08 UNITS (Saturday July 11: Newcastle +0.5 +112.......Jorge Masvidal +260; Mauricio Pochettino to be next Permanent Newcastle Manager +110; Bournemouth +125 to be Relegated; Man City to win the Champions League +410; Vegas Knights to win the West +550; Gretchen Whitmer to be Democratic Veep Nominee: +1500 AND Val Demings +400; #IQ45 to NOT be the 2020 RepubliCON POTUS Nominee +500; 2 Units on Will Jacoby Brissett be Colts starter for Week 1 - NO +100; Next MLB Game to be Played August 1st or Sooner: YES -110 AND NO +125; Dodgers +200 to win the NL; Patriots RSW Ov8.5 -110 AND RSW Un9.5 -110; Jets RSW U6.5 +105; Bills to win the AFC East +275 AND Patriots +175; Will George W Bush endorse Joe Biden for POTUS: YES +350; Will Condoleezza Rice endorse Joe Biden +185; Joe Biden to be elected POTUS +120; Democrat wins Michigan in 2020 POTUS Election -180 & Wisconsin -130 & Florida +135 AND Georgia +200; #IQ45 to lose EC and Popular Vote +110..........#IQ45 to WIN EC but lose Popular Vote +200; Dems control the House/Repubs the Senate +150 AND Dems control the House AND the Senate +130; Next Justice to leave the SCOTUS: Clarence Thomas +400; Tua's 2020 Passing Yards: UNDER 3200 -120)

wirelessjava 1-2 -1.22 UNITS

wiskers 305-429-14 +2.79 UNITS

Woodrow Wilson 54-37-1 +15.77 UNITS

X-Files 3-0 +3.00 UNITS

yisman 546-362-21 +21.53 UNITS

ZzyzxRoad 455-428-18 -11.02 UNITS