I am 99% sure my play will be on the West Ham/Watford game. The WA total is 2.25. Not sure if I wanna take Un1.5 +225ish or a 0-0 Draw +750



I will be stunned if there is more than 1 goal scored in this game. It is on NBCSN at Noon and knowing what is at stake for both teams this should be every bit as "exciting" as watching paint dry. If you love soccer or the PL - skip this game. It will set the game back 40 years. Or more.