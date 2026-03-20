EOG's Best Bet thread for Friday, March 20

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
- Messages
- 117,365
Good luck.
JTG agreesI've been squatting long enough, time to get gambling again.
Florida -100,000 w/a
Right after the shot the SC coach was trying to call for time to set up his defense and decide whether or not to foul. But the ref didn't allow the time out despite looking right at him, then they allow the Ky kid to take four steps to tie the game. Watch the SC coach on the sideline running towards the ref signaling for time, the ref looks right at him and ignores himDon’t understand why Santa Clara did not foul as soon as Kentucky inbounded the ball…..foul in the backcourt
This might be the worse played game I've seen at this level or time of year....both teams horrible.Iowa Clemson over 130.5 -115 DK