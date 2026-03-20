EOG's Best Bet thread for Friday, March 20

Dell Dude 19-0, +263.7



The Dude abides tables tennis +1
ebasketball 1st qtr over winner +1
Sydney Roosters rugby +1
sCameron trophy +1
Rosey trophy +2200
Bonzai tennis +188
Angels (live) +680
Jimmy the Geek next post +1
Fleetwood Mac +1100
Oochie Momma +240
Oregon +138
I feel pretty Spo 2 teamer +271 (-110 adjusted)
All the right moves Fake Forest, Puke over +257
Where is my t-shirt, Alabama, cRaptors +367
Still the won, Wobbly +400
Taxans 2 defensive touchdowns +12500
JK grades Canada Bob's 2 losers as 2 pushes +100
Echavarria trophy +7800
JK gives Birdie fake win on fake bet +100
Texas Ranger final four +155769500
Dell Dude wins $33,333 this weekend
Heat vs Suns +779100
Fuck Louisville kidd vs Jimmy be best
Epstein hoax
ET Hoax
 
Murphy’s Best said:
Don’t understand why Santa Clara did not foul as soon as Kentucky inbounded the ball…..foul in the backcourt
Click to expand...
Right after the shot the SC coach was trying to call for time to set up his defense and decide whether or not to foul. But the ref didn't allow the time out despite looking right at him, then they allow the Ky kid to take four steps to tie the game. Watch the SC coach on the sideline running towards the ref signaling for time, the ref looks right at him and ignores him

https://twitter.com/x/status/2035061315492815337
 
I'm not one to typically blame refs, but this was as blatant cheating for Ky as it gets. The SC kid strips the ball clean they call a foul, they don't give the SC coach the time out, then allow four steps to hit the game tying shot. The NCAA doesn't give a shit, but those refs should not be allowed to work another tournament game
 
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