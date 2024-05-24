EOG's Best Bet thread for Friday, May 24

jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
1716562217455.png

"You could take the five worst presidents in American history and put them together, and they would not have done the damage that Joe Biden has done in one year." Ill even give Dell 5-1 that he won't repeat his lucky fortune from 4 years ago (and I don't mean Chinese food either)"
 
kane

kane

EOG master

Trump ranked as worst US president in history, with Biden 14th greatest​


Survey of 154 scholars places 45th president behind even ‘historically calamitous chief executives’ linked to civil war

Donald Trump finished 45th and rock bottom of a list ranking US presidents by greatness, trailing even “historically calamitous chief executives” who failed to stop the civil war or botched its aftermath.

Trump is a uniquely divisive figure, his legislative record slim, his refusal to accept defeat by Biden leading to a deadly attack on Congress, and his post-presidential career dogged by 91 criminal charges arising from actions in office or on the campaign trail.
 
kane

kane

EOG master

Why did Republican scholars rank Trump worst president?​


A professor from South Carolina’s Coastal Carolina University and one from the University of Houston got 154 responses from 500 Republican, Democratic and independent historians and political scientists who ranked Donald Trump as America’s worst president. Abraham Lincoln was ranked the best.

The Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey strives to be bipartisan, gathering responses from Republicans, Democrats and Independents. Yet Republicans consistently ranked Trump as the worst president, or at best, third worst. Some Republicans ranked Trump in 43rd place, with only Lincoln’s predecessor (James Buchanan) and successor (Andrew Johnson) occasionally ranking worse at 44th and 45th, respectively.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
kane said:
Once Dallas hit the post twice in OT, I knew Edm would eventually win, don't think Skinner plays that well throughout the series
Click to expand...

I have Oilers +325 to win the West. I was hoping Oilers won G1 because now I have Dallass +165 to win the West.

I am guaranteed of making some money here. I think Dallass wins G2 and series price is around -110 both ways headed to G3
 
hcskip

hcskip

EOG Addicted
kane said:

Trump ranked as worst US president in history, with Biden 14th greatest​

Click to expand...

That's just silly. I remember when historians ranked Reagan as "worst" - and his term had just ended! Biden's score will come later. And will undoubtedly drop.
Not that I care what a bunch of leftist historians think.
</political_diatribe>
 
kane

kane

EOG master
hcskip said:
Not that I care what a bunch of leftist historians think.
Click to expand...
154 responses from 500 Republican, Democratic, and independent historians.

The Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey strives to be bipartisan, gathering responses from Republicans, Democrats and Independents. Yet Republicans consistently ranked Trump as the worst president,
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
winkyduck said:
DK

Dallass Stars Series Price +165
Click to expand...

DK: Saturday WNBA: Aces -14.5 -110..............if this line is less than 17 by tip-off I will be shocked

Previous BB going today: Sparks ML +120

Winkyduck 1370-1969-112 +16.48 UNITS - (Saturday May 25: WNBA: Aces -14.5 -110; NHL: To win the West: Oilers +325, Dallass +165; Clemson to win CWS 28-1; MLB RSW Plays - both Sox UNDER: Boston 80.5 -115, White 63.5 -120 and Angels Un72.5 -115, Phillies more RSW than Rangers -120, Royals more RSW than Pirates -110, Most RSW HR: Bryce Harper over Mike Trout -105, Rockies longest losing streak UN9.5 games -110; Beto O'Rourke to be Dem 2024 POTUS Nominee 66-1, Kari Lake to be 2024 GOP VP Nominee: 40-1; 2024 Republican Senate Races MoV - all UNDER: Missouri 11.5% -120, Tennessee 19.5% -120, Texass 6% +150. Democrat elected to Senate in AZ -175; Joe Biden to win the 2024 POTUS Election +165; San Diego Chargers to MISS the Playoffs -105)
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
jimmythegreek said:
"You could take the five worst presidents in American history and put them together, and they would not have done the damage that Joe Biden has done in one year." Ill even give Dell 5-1 that he won't repeat his lucky fortune from 4 years ago (and I don't mean Chinese food either)"
Click to expand...

THERE IS NOT ONE OBJECTIVE way of measuring things that shows: #TrumpIsNotFitToBePresident >>>> Biden.

NOT ONE!

I like my POTUS who RESPECT the Constitution - NOT TAKE A BLOWTORCH TO IT!
I like my POTUS who lose and admit it - not try and cause an insurrection.
I like my POTUS to care about all 50 states - not just the ones who voted for him.
I like my POTUS who doesn't see the Treasury as his personal pocketbook.
I like my POTUS who doesn't raise the deficit A RECORD $7.8T with $2T added every year because of #GOPTaxScam
I like my POTUS who doesn't cause the deaths of OVER 1M PEOPLE because of a disease he denied existed/caused deaths/got rid of the pandemic team
I like my POTUS who doesn't tell OVER 30,000 VERIFIED LIES while in office (Mexico paying for that wall? FFFFFFFFF NO!)
I like my POTUS who can do physical activity like run and ride a bike and not be so fat he can't even walk 100 yards.
I like my POTUS who doesn't fake that he read even one page of the bible and doesn't allow the religious right to push him around just for votes
I like my POTUS who doesn't claim to be a billionaire yet begs for money more than a homeless person.
I like my POTUS who allows women to have control OF THEIR OWN BODIES!
I like my POTUS who doesn't have CULT members for followers.
I like my POTUS who has supporters with an IQ in double-digits, as opposed to one whose collective IQ of all 74M followers is......74. If that!
I like my POTUS who doesn't cheat on his wives.
I like my POTUS who doesn't publicly lust after his daughter and say how much he wants to date and fuck her (Save the part about Ashley Biden)

#VoteBlueToSaveDemocracy
#VoteBlueToProtectYourRights
#TrumpIsARussianAsset
 

Attachments

  • Trump - Didnt.jpg
    Trump - Didnt.jpg
    129.3 KB · Views: 1
  • Trump - Crimes.jpg
    Trump - Crimes.jpg
    109.7 KB · Views: 1
  • Trump - UndeniableFacts.jpg
    Trump - UndeniableFacts.jpg
    147.4 KB · Views: 1
L

lap18

EOG Dedicated
winkyduck said:
THERE IS NOT ONE OBJECTIVE way of measuring things that shows: #TrumpIsNotFitToBePresident >>>> Biden.

NOT ONE!

I like my POTUS who RESPECT the Constitution - NOT TAKE A BLOWTORCH TO IT!
I like my POTUS who lose and admit it - not try and cause an insurrection.
I like my POTUS to care about all 50 states - not just the ones who voted for him.
I like my POTUS who doesn't see the Treasury as his personal pocketbook.
I like my POTUS who doesn't raise the deficit A RECORD $7.8T with $2T added every year because of #GOPTaxScam
I like my POTUS who doesn't cause the deaths of OVER 1M PEOPLE because of a disease he denied existed/caused deaths/got rid of the pandemic team
I like my POTUS who doesn't tell OVER 30,000 VERIFIED LIES while in office (Mexico paying for that wall? FFFFFFFFF NO!)
I like my POTUS who can do physical activity like run and ride a bike and not be so fat he can't even walk 100 yards.
I like my POTUS who doesn't fake that he read even one page of the bible and doesn't allow the religious right to push him around just for votes
I like my POTUS who doesn't claim to be a billionaire yet begs for money more than a homeless person.
I like my POTUS who allows women to have control OF THEIR OWN BODIES!
I like my POTUS who doesn't have CULT members for followers.
I like my POTUS who has supporters with an IQ in double-digits, as opposed to one whose collective IQ of all 74M followers is......74. If that!
I like my POTUS who doesn't cheat on his wives.
I like my POTUS who doesn't publicly lust after his daughter and say how much he wants to date and fuck her (Save the part about Ashley Biden)

#VoteBlueToSaveDemocracy
#VoteBlueToProtectYourRights
#TrumpIsARussianAsset
Click to expand...
Winky...now answer this honestly....Do you think Sleepy Joe can do another term?
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
winkyduck said:
THERE IS NOT ONE OBJECTIVE way of measuring things that shows: #TrumpIsNotFitToBePresident >>>> Biden.

NOT ONE!

I like my POTUS who RESPECT the Constitution - NOT TAKE A BLOWTORCH TO IT!
I like my POTUS who lose and admit it - not try and cause an insurrection.
I like my POTUS to care about all 50 states - not just the ones who voted for him.
I like my POTUS who doesn't see the Treasury as his personal pocketbook.
I like my POTUS who doesn't raise the deficit A RECORD $7.8T with $2T added every year because of #GOPTaxScam
I like my POTUS who doesn't cause the deaths of OVER 1M PEOPLE because of a disease he denied existed/caused deaths/got rid of the pandemic team
I like my POTUS who doesn't tell OVER 30,000 VERIFIED LIES while in office (Mexico paying for that wall? FFFFFFFFF NO!)
I like my POTUS who can do physical activity like run and ride a bike and not be so fat he can't even walk 100 yards.
I like my POTUS who doesn't fake that he read even one page of the bible and doesn't allow the religious right to push him around just for votes
I like my POTUS who doesn't claim to be a billionaire yet begs for money more than a homeless person.
I like my POTUS who allows women to have control OF THEIR OWN BODIES!
I like my POTUS who doesn't have CULT members for followers.
I like my POTUS who has supporters with an IQ in double-digits, as opposed to one whose collective IQ of all 74M followers is......74. If that!
I like my POTUS who doesn't cheat on his wives.
I like my POTUS who doesn't publicly lust after his daughter and say how much he wants to date and fuck her (Save the part about Ashley Biden)

#VoteBlueToSaveDemocracy
#VoteBlueToProtectYourRights
#TrumpIsARussianAsset
Click to expand...
As if his personal life has anything to do with what he does for this country. If that's not enough drama for a post that wasn't even meant for him, I don't know what is!
 
Last edited:
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
lap18 said:
Winky...now answer this honestly....Do you think Sleepy Joe can do another term?
Click to expand...

Do I think Joe Biden can do another term? I Know between the 2 #DementiaDon sleeps more - we saw that in court.

As for the question you asked: I honestly don't know. My GUESS is.......YES...........but with a caveat: That he is the POTUS in name - but those behind the scenes do stuff, too. I know Biden would be POTUS and should do stuff, but unlike #TrumpIsNotFitToBePresident - Biden has people who know WTF they are doing and are there to benefit America and not the leader - like we had from 1/20/17 to 1/19/21.

For those who have not done so, Google: Project 2025.

THAT!
IS!
T-E-R-R-I-F-Y-I-N-G!

If that gets put into place................AMERICA AS WE HAVE KNOWN IT - IS OVER!

America will become North Korea. Seriously!

And knowing at least 2 SCOTUS judges will retire (Thomas and Alito) and be replaced by judges in their late 40s/early 50s - America can kiss goodbye stuff like: LGBTQ rights, ANY abortions rights, and much more. Der Fuhrer will WEAPONIZE the DoJ and people will leave in fear of being arrested for nothing except making Fearless Leader upset.

The strangest part of it is: Those who will be most affected are the #MAGACultMorons who see #IQ45 as a hero to them even though he wants nothing to do with them except for their money.

People need to WAKE THE FUCK UP and realize what voting Red means..............NOT GOOD!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top