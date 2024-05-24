EOG's Best Bet thread for Friday, May 24

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
Good luck.
Once Dallas hit the post twice in OT, I knew Edm would eventually win, don't think Skinner plays that well throughout the seriesDK
Dallass Stars Series Price +165
Once Dallas hit the post twice in OT, I knew Edm would eventually win, don't think Skinner plays that well throughout the series
Trump ranked as worst US president in history, with Biden 14th greatest
154 responses from 500 Republican, Democratic, and independent historians.Not that I care what a bunch of leftist historians think.
DK
Dallass Stars Series Price +165
"You could take the five worst presidents in American history and put them together, and they would not have done the damage that Joe Biden has done in one year." Ill even give Dell 5-1 that he won't repeat his lucky fortune from 4 years ago (and I don't mean Chinese food either)"
Winky...now answer this honestly....Do you think Sleepy Joe can do another term?THERE IS NOT ONE OBJECTIVE way of measuring things that shows: #TrumpIsNotFitToBePresident >>>> Biden.
NOT ONE!
I like my POTUS who RESPECT the Constitution - NOT TAKE A BLOWTORCH TO IT!
I like my POTUS who lose and admit it - not try and cause an insurrection.
I like my POTUS to care about all 50 states - not just the ones who voted for him.
I like my POTUS who doesn't see the Treasury as his personal pocketbook.
I like my POTUS who doesn't raise the deficit A RECORD $7.8T with $2T added every year because of #GOPTaxScam
I like my POTUS who doesn't cause the deaths of OVER 1M PEOPLE because of a disease he denied existed/caused deaths/got rid of the pandemic team
I like my POTUS who doesn't tell OVER 30,000 VERIFIED LIES while in office (Mexico paying for that wall? FFFFFFFFF NO!)
I like my POTUS who can do physical activity like run and ride a bike and not be so fat he can't even walk 100 yards.
I like my POTUS who doesn't fake that he read even one page of the bible and doesn't allow the religious right to push him around just for votes
I like my POTUS who doesn't claim to be a billionaire yet begs for money more than a homeless person.
I like my POTUS who allows women to have control OF THEIR OWN BODIES!
I like my POTUS who doesn't have CULT members for followers.
I like my POTUS who has supporters with an IQ in double-digits, as opposed to one whose collective IQ of all 74M followers is......74. If that!
I like my POTUS who doesn't cheat on his wives.
I like my POTUS who doesn't publicly lust after his daughter and say how much he wants to date and fuck her (Save the part about Ashley Biden)
#VoteBlueToSaveDemocracy
#VoteBlueToProtectYourRights
#TrumpIsARussianAsset
As if his personal life has anything to do with what he does for this country. If that's not enough drama for a post that wasn't even meant for him, I don't know what is!THERE IS NOT ONE OBJECTIVE way of measuring things that shows: #TrumpIsNotFitToBePresident >>>> Biden.
NOT ONE!
I like my POTUS who RESPECT the Constitution - NOT TAKE A BLOWTORCH TO IT!
I like my POTUS who lose and admit it - not try and cause an insurrection.
I like my POTUS to care about all 50 states - not just the ones who voted for him.
I like my POTUS who doesn't see the Treasury as his personal pocketbook.
I like my POTUS who doesn't raise the deficit A RECORD $7.8T with $2T added every year because of #GOPTaxScam
I like my POTUS who doesn't cause the deaths of OVER 1M PEOPLE because of a disease he denied existed/caused deaths/got rid of the pandemic team
I like my POTUS who doesn't tell OVER 30,000 VERIFIED LIES while in office (Mexico paying for that wall? FFFFFFFFF NO!)
I like my POTUS who can do physical activity like run and ride a bike and not be so fat he can't even walk 100 yards.
I like my POTUS who doesn't fake that he read even one page of the bible and doesn't allow the religious right to push him around just for votes
I like my POTUS who doesn't claim to be a billionaire yet begs for money more than a homeless person.
I like my POTUS who allows women to have control OF THEIR OWN BODIES!
I like my POTUS who doesn't have CULT members for followers.
I like my POTUS who has supporters with an IQ in double-digits, as opposed to one whose collective IQ of all 74M followers is......74. If that!
I like my POTUS who doesn't cheat on his wives.
I like my POTUS who doesn't publicly lust after his daughter and say how much he wants to date and fuck her (Save the part about Ashley Biden)
#VoteBlueToSaveDemocracy
#VoteBlueToProtectYourRights
#TrumpIsARussianAsset
Winky...now answer this honestly....Do you think Sleepy Joe can do another term?