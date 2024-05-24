EOG's Best Bet thread for Friday, May 24

THERE IS NOT ONE OBJECTIVE way of measuring things that shows: #TrumpIsNotFitToBePresident >>>> Biden.



NOT ONE!



I like my POTUS who RESPECT the Constitution - NOT TAKE A BLOWTORCH TO IT!

I like my POTUS who lose and admit it - not try and cause an insurrection.

I like my POTUS to care about all 50 states - not just the ones who voted for him.

I like my POTUS who doesn't see the Treasury as his personal pocketbook.

I like my POTUS who doesn't raise the deficit A RECORD $7.8T with $2T added every year because of #GOPTaxScam

I like my POTUS who doesn't cause the deaths of OVER 1M PEOPLE because of a disease he denied existed/caused deaths/got rid of the pandemic team

I like my POTUS who doesn't tell OVER 30,000 VERIFIED LIES while in office (Mexico paying for that wall? FFFFFFFFF NO!)

I like my POTUS who can do physical activity like run and ride a bike and not be so fat he can't even walk 100 yards.

I like my POTUS who doesn't fake that he read even one page of the bible and doesn't allow the religious right to push him around just for votes

I like my POTUS who doesn't claim to be a billionaire yet begs for money more than a homeless person.

I like my POTUS who allows women to have control OF THEIR OWN BODIES!

I like my POTUS who doesn't have CULT members for followers.

I like my POTUS who has supporters with an IQ in double-digits, as opposed to one whose collective IQ of all 74M followers is......74. If that!

I like my POTUS who doesn't cheat on his wives.

I like my POTUS who doesn't publicly lust after his daughter and say how much he wants to date and fuck her (Save the part about Ashley Biden)



#VoteBlueToSaveDemocracy

#VoteBlueToProtectYourRights

#TrumpIsARussianAsset