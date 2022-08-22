EOG's Best Bet thread for Monday, August 22

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
EOG contributors who have shown a profit from their selections over the past four days:
ADC34 3-1 +1.90 UNITS
COMPTRBOB 1-1 +2.30 UNITS
HEIM 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
LOUISVILLEKID 3-0-1 +3.00 UNITS
MRTOP 2-1 +1.91 UNITS
NOWSHESMYRUCA 3-1 +2.05 UNITS
PICKMANJONES 1-1 +1.25 UNITS
SCHLEP66 3-1 +2.00 UNITS
SMARTZ 2-0 + 5.75 UNITS
SVBETTOR 2-0 +2.11 UNITS
WADE 1-2 +2.37 UNITS
WINKY 3-0 +3.76 UNITS
ADC34 3-1 +1.90 UNITS
COMPTRBOB 1-1 +2.30 UNITS
HEIM 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
LOUISVILLEKID 3-0-1 +3.00 UNITS
MRTOP 2-1 +1.91 UNITS
NOWSHESMYRUCA 3-1 +2.05 UNITS
PICKMANJONES 1-1 +1.25 UNITS
SCHLEP66 3-1 +2.00 UNITS
SMARTZ 2-0 + 5.75 UNITS
SVBETTOR 2-0 +2.11 UNITS
WADE 1-2 +2.37 UNITS
WINKY 3-0 +3.76 UNITS