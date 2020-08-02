EOG's Best Bet thread for Monday, August 3

John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#1
#1
Post your BEST BET of the day for Monday, August 3.

This thread will be a daily feature at EOG.

Follow the rules listed below when submitting your selection:

1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y)
2) Include betting numbers with current price and available sports book
3) Do not edit your play or it will be graded as a loss

Contributors with profits of five units or more are highlighted in boldface type.


EOG Scoreboard
2sweet 0-1 -1.13 UNITS
4625 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
5 star bomb 1-2 -1.15 UNITS
5teamparlay 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
714033 0-2 -2.10 UNITS
938four 62-60-2 -3.40 UNITS
Abundy 6-4 +2.35 UNITS
Ace 0-1 -1.32 UNITS
ajt 141-148-9 +15.84 UNITS
alabama dave 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Alan Boston via Twitter 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
alldaycapper 183-162-11 +6.01 UNITS
allin1 10-3 +8.30 UNITS
Almost Allright 79-67-3 +9.48 UNITS
Arnold Zwiffel 27-22 +1.15 UNITS
asportsguy 287-278-6 -37.40 UNITS
Avenger 30-19 +10.63 UNITS
avmongoose 35-42 -10.34 UNITS
BadLeroy 108-102-10 -11.30 UNITS
Bagiant 7-9 -0.60 UNITS
Balco 58-58-3 -0.35 UNITS
Baller Dollars 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
BEANTOWNJIM 2-2 +0.02 UNITS
begood1000 3-4-1 -1.20 UNITS
benny0420 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Biff41 167-171-14 -18.49 UNITS
BigBill365 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
BigDaddy 32-12-1 +14.07 UNITS
BigDeemer 14-23 -11.22 UNITS
BIGGAMBLERZ27 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bigjoey 25-12 +11.71 UNITS
Bigrunner 19-31 -11.34 UNITS (Democrat +166 to win the 2020 presidential election)
billysink 25-36-3 -7.57 UNITS
bimmercando 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
BipolarJJ 2-2 0.00 UNITS
bishqqq 76-84-2 -11.98 UNITS
blueline 615-628-12 -56.49 UNITS (Honor A.P. at 30/1 to win the Kentucky Derby; Cubs +3005 to win 2020 World Series; Tampa Bay Bucs UNDER 9.5 wins +115 Joe Biden +665 to win 2020 presidential election, the entry of Klobuchar, Harris and Abrams to be the Democratic VP -156, Dem nominee to win Pennsylvania -190, Dem nominee wins North Carolina -145, Dem nominee wins Ohio +110 and Dem nominee wins Florida -105; Trump will not be re-elected +140; Trump loses every state he lost in 2016 -230; Dems control Senate -155; Susan Rice to be Dem VP nominee +255)
BLUENATION65 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bmiller 110-135-6 -22.32 UNITS
BoDallas 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Bohannon 2-0 +2.50 UNITS
bomzee 175-209-10 -31.12 UNITS (Trump -115 to win the 2020 presidential election and Trump at 1/20 to be the Republican presidential nominee; MLB: Cleveland Indians OVER 33.5 wins -110)
bookbraker 87-70-2 +12.97 UNITS
Boys911 71-27-1 -6.04 UNITS
Braves2629 8-6 +1.50 UNITS
Brayden11 296-328-8 +0.95 UNITS
Brian Laverty 0-2-1 -2.00 UNITS
brians 139-122-8 +7.96 UNITS
Brick 5-5 +2.12 UNITS
Brock 1-1 +0.40 UNITS
brockboogienigh 1-1 -0.45 UNITS
Brock Landers 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
BrockLanders248 12-3 +9.57 UNITS
brokerstip 6-9 -3.15 UNITS
BryceTrout 13-9 +1.16 UNITS
Bushay 11-13 -2.24 UNITS
carolinakid 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
CASHSTACKER 2-6 -4.45 UNITS
CecTheFleece 56-53-1 -2.77 UNITS
Cent'Anni 3-2 +0.80 UNITS
CHARLIEPEETE 2-1 +0.80 UNITS
cheapseats 102-67 +5.81 UNITS
chickadee 4-6 -0.93 UNITS
Chi_Archie 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
Chi_Dorothy 1-1 +0.57 UNITS
chips1031 1-1 -0.34 UNITS
ChiTownJoe 17-18-1 -1.93 UNITS
Choslamshe 268-265-5 -16.96 UNITS
Claramente 10-12-2 -0.93 UNITS
Cristiano 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Curbes Lurb 18-23 -6.03 UNITS
Daddy Fourbucks 1-1 0.00 UNITS
Dan Tanna 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
DeadBishop 13-11 +1.05 UNITS
Dell Dude 61-639-2 +1,300.29 UNITS (Gretchen Whitmer at 12/1 to be the Democratic VP nominee; Dems to have a brokered convention +250; Republicans to win the House and Senate in 2020 +225; Republican presidential nominee wins Illinois at 13/1 and California at 20/1; Jerry Nadler dies soon at EVEN money; Detroit Lions at 40/1 to win the NFC; A Colts-Vikings Super Bowl LV matchup at 205/1 and a Browns-Redskins showdown at 1550/1)
dfish 132-131-5 +3.97 UNITS (Joe Biden will NOT be the Democratic presidential nominee at odds of 19/1)
DFSRookie79 21-19 +0.94 UNITS
dilaudid8 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Diogenes 34-33 -2.41 UNITS
Discreet Cat 84-130-1 -31.86 UNITS
dj destroyer 2-0 +2.35 UNITS
dogball 9-16 -5.78 UNITS
Dog Player 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
DonaldJTrump 0-0 0.00 UNITS (Betting himself at -120 to win 2020 presidential election)
Don Eagleston 10-6 +3.80 UNITS
Doug Gottlieb 3-4 -1.40 UNITS
d-p 1-2 -1.32 UNITS
Drinkyourmlkshk 93-78-7 +7.70 UNITS
DrunkenGoon 18-19 -3.16 UNITS
dustdevil167 13-16-1 -4.49 UNITS
Dutch 52-43-1 +4.55 UNITS
E$ 353-382-12 -24.40 UNITS
eb765 3-3 -0.30 UNITS
EdTheStatMan 32-30-1 -1.41 UNITS
ejd_5277 52-74-1 -26.12 UNITS
El Chapo 26-37 -9.24 UNITS
el greco 2-7 -5.05 UNITS
elsantoyo 21-9 +10.80 UNITS
E-Money712 3-4 -1.56 UNITS
ERBtheGREAT 42-27 +9.46 UNITS
EyeOnMVC 21-24 +1.60 UNITS
Factorial 14-13 +0.60 UNITS
FairWarning 20-36-1 -20.67 UNITS
Fezzik 31-16-2 +13.12 UNITS (WNBA: Seattle Storm at 5/1 to win the 2020 title)
fifty cint 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Firehorn 18-16 -1.47 UNITS
Fishhead 67-102-3 -33.65 UNITS
flip flops 5-5 -0.36 UNITS
Flipper 14-16 -0.85 UNITS
focker 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Foreleft 51-37-1 +2.43 UNITS
fourthand26 1-1 0.00 UNITS
FrancisVegas 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
Franklinmint 32-31-2 -2.99 UNITS
Gabe 28-9 +7.37 UNITS
Gabe McIntosh 0-2-1 -2.10 UNITS
GameBred 1-1 -0.42 UNITS (EOG contributor RAIDERS at odds of 10,000-1 takes a knee and admits LeBron is the NBA's G.O.A.T.)
Ghostzapper 19-15 +4.29 UNITS
Gotcha 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
gravy 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
groovinmahoovin 1-0 +1.10 UNITS
GusGreenbaum 7-8 -2.55 UNITS
Hangover 73-65-5 +1.00 UNITS
Harold Fuller 6-1 +5.12 UNITS
hcskip 43-32-1 +9.73 UNITS
Heim 518-430-19 +69.31 UNITS
Heisenberg 70-80-9 -16.95 UNITS
Hey Bartender 6-6 -0.58 UNITS
High3rEl3m3nt 31-31-5 -0.64 UNITS
High Times 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
HI McDonough 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
holadai 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
howid 18-20-1 -6.49 UNITS
humboldt cone 26-22-2 +5.80 UNITS
Idiot #1 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Immanuel Kant 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Inkwell77 14-21-1 -7.93 UNITS
insomnia 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
IWishIWasAPro 45-37-1 +1.66 UNITS
Jacob_Morris 5-7 -2.95 UNITS
James D 4-3 +0.62 UNITS
Jammer 22-25 -9.23 UNITS
jasson621 237-239-4 +14.90 UNITS
JavyBaez9 4-5 -1.74 UNITS
Jb777 16-17 -3.02 UNITS
jeffksu 4-4 -0.36 UNITS
JHUDad 15-17 -7.20 UNITS
Jimmythegreek 901-968-32 -163.95 UNITS
joeturner 8-17 -7.95 UNITS
Joeyfitzclick 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
JoeyGesus 2-1 +0.94 UNITS
John Kelly 869-801-40 -27.77 UNITS
Johnny Knuckles 13-23 -16.64 UNITS
Johnny LaRue 9-8-1 -1.55 UNITS
JRock7997 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
Junkyarddog47 8-5 +2.70 UNITS
justintalk 0-3 -3.20 UNITS
Just Luck 93-76-2 +2.55 UNITS
kainhouse 21-12 +7.98 UNITS
kane 445-438-18 +10.29 UNITS (NHL: Dallas Stars at 14/1 to win the Stanley Cup; NFL Week 1: 473 Arizona Cardinals +8 -110 and a two-team teaser at -110 combining the Bears +7.5 and the Titans +8.5; Trubisky to start at quarterback for the Bears in Week 1 -120; NFL prop: Lamar Jackson OVER 3,199.5 passing yards -110)
KevinStott11 256-188-21 +18.63 UNITS (Real Madrid at 20/1 to win the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League; Bayer Leverkusen at +650 to win the Europe League; Gamine +200 to win the 2020 Kentucky Oaks; NCAAF: Syracuse -9 -110 over Liberty on October 17)
kraken 0-1 -1.00 UNITS,
Kill Shot 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
kinosh 6-4 +1.64 UNITS
lap18 3-6 -3.45 UNITS
lastyle7 25-15 +7.64 UNITS
Lawrence Orbach 10-12-3 -3.25 UNITS
Lefthook 1-1 -2.62 UNITS
MadTiger 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
Mafioso 24-24-4 +4.60 UNITS
Makers 1-0 -0.15 UNITS
ManchesterUK 32-45-1 -10.74 UNITS
maxo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
meldrone 0-1 -1.55 UNITS
Micelli 5-3 +1.70 UNITS
michael777 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Miggytoddbest 103-90-3 +11.60 UNITS
Mighty Maron 8-8 +0.97 UNITS
mikekeenan 2-1 +1.00 UNITS
minah 21-16 +3.00 UNITS
Minnesota Fats 6-10 -4.60 UNITS
Mizuno 11-12-1 -1.80 UNITS
Moldoveanu 28-96 +35.64 UNITS
Mosier 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
mrbowling300 44-55-3 -12.60 UNITS
Mr. Carney 3-9 -5.01 UNITS
Mr_KLC 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
mr merlin 19-19 -2.20 UNITS
Mr. Pink 164-296-5 -8.91 UNITS
MrTop 387-381-10 -22.41 UNITS
Mrs. Seer 40-47 +5.93 UNITS
msudogs 8-7 +0.26 UNITS
munson15 26-37 +11.12 UNITS
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#2
#2
nedrow9 263-364-4 -36.33 UNITS
Neveragain 247-224-15 +19.38 UNITS
njdave 90-93-4 -10.19 UNITS
No Coincidences 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
noogneknurd 2-2 -0.51 UNITS
NowshesmyRuca 213-217-8 -23.99 UNITS
nut6 11-17 -7.73 UNITS
nydoc 4-8 -3.50 UNITS
oneman 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
ouch 4-3 +0.40 UNITS
Paleface 65-62 +6.93 UNITS
papa5 72-62-3 +5.26 UNITS
pantherman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
parlayguy 6-12 -6.70 UNITS
parlaynow 91-128-4 -22.48 UNITS
Patkeats 0-3 -3.25 UNITS
Patrick McIrish 87-68-2 +10.99 UNITS
pbovi 23-133 +13.75 UNITS
peach 30-45-1 -11.02 UNITS
pete mcmeat 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Pickman Jones 94-143-9 -32.13 UNITS
picksproprospector 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Pick Savvy 78-84-4 -5.09 UNITS
Pigpen 75-149 -48.15 UNITS
pinnacle420 3-10-1 -8.81 UNITS
pippy 11-14 -4.62 UNITS
PO69 1-5-1 -4.32 UNITS
Pocket Lint 1-1 +0.18 UNITS
pocketheadies 108-118-4 -11.78 UNITS
premierperhead 0-2 -2.30 UNITS
pro analyser 71-79-1 -15.04 UNITS (NBA: Houston Rockets at 7/1 to win the championship; MLB: Twins OVER 34.5 wins -110 and Red Sox UNDER 29.5 wins -110)
PtSpreadHijinks 72-60-3 +16.11 UNITS
puckhandler 244-374-3 -11.08 UNITS (NBA: Raptors at 35/1 to win NBA title; NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at odds of 60/1 to win the Stanley Cup; Winnipeg Jets at odds of 22/1 and 45/1 to win Stanley Cup; Winnipeg series price -101 over Calgary)
pudgeman11 126-114-9 +7.52 UNITS
Quantum Leap 5-5 -0.40 UNITS
Railbird 161-109-3 +66.28 UNITS --corrected figure-- (Joe Biden +855 at CRIS to win Democratic presidential nomination; Kamala Harris at EVEN to be Democratic VP nominee; Donald J. Trump +144 to win the 2020 presidential election; A two-unit play on Trump +425 to win both the popular vote and the electoral vote)
RAININTHREES 228-216-17 +28.72 UNITS
Ray Luca 7-27 -6.59 UNITS
rdalert447 63-727 -76.19 UNITS
RDTrains 179-180-5 -10.40 UNITS
READY FREDDY 55-43-1 +25.11 UNITS
rico1 206-445-13 -30.29 UNITS
roachman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Roaming Vegas 1-2-1 -0.95 UNITS
Roxxyfish 69-48-1 +17.00 UNITS
royboy 3-4 -0.40 UNITS
schlep66 113-106-6 -10.21 UNITS
Schouest 2-2 -0.54 UNITS
Scooper 59-44-1 +9.75 UNITS (Val Demings +530 to be the Democratic VP nominee)
Scratch 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
Screw Andrews 150-179-6 -31.71 UNITS
scrimmage 399-712-5 -87.49 UNITS
Seahawkharry 0-1 -1.05 UNITS
Seanie Mac 8-9 -1.78 UNITS
sexyandiknowit 24-26 +0.78 UNITS
shackfu99 3-2 -0.58 UNITS
sharky99 82-78-10 -6.12 UNITS
Sharp Square 13-18-1 -6.24 UNITS
sherwood88 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
shooterman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
skullf 1-2-1 -1.20 UNITS
Slaythebook28 1-2 -1.20 UNITS
Sleepy 35-47-1 -18.87 UNITS
Slippery Pete 13-14-1 -0.78 UNITS
Slyone66 419-388-22 +7.01 UNITS
smartymarty 4-2 +1.45 UNITS
smartz 60-81-1 -12.95 UNITS
Sol Diablo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
southerncoach 1-3 -2.30 UNITS
splooge 0-2 -2.39 UNITS
Sportsrmylife 223-200-16 +3.16 UNITS
Sport Sullivan 7-8 +6.95 UNITS
SpottedCow 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
SSI 2-5 -3.60 UNITS
stevek173 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Stevo 4-5-1 -1.29 UNITS
sunnyisle 1-2 -0.93 UNITS
svbettor 28-17-1 +10.21 UNITS
sweeper 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
tbird 18-20 -3.61 UNITS
Teddy kgb 96-86-4 +22.15 UNITS
Terpsfan26 46-46-8 -5.00 UNITS
Tesco Vee 0-4 -4.35 UNITS
TEXED 77-69-3 -1.95 UNITS
ThatNegroJ 3-1 +1.94 UNITS
Thebrush5 9-14-2 -5.10 UNITS
thecentaur 0-1 -1.03 UNITS
thekeyman 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
TheGuesser 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Theodore Bagwell 1-1 -0.05 UNITS
TheOnlyP 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
TheRef 49-30-2 +12.42 UNITS
TheShow33 10-11-1 +4.15 UNITS
The Seer 46-70 -5.41 UNITS
The Wizard 0-1-1 -1.35 UNITS
Timetopay 3-2 +0.70 UNITS
tnvolfan 5-6 -3.06 UNITS
Toby Tyler 185-159-7 +25.10 UNITS
TonyMar 28-36-1 -0.67 UNITS
TrailerParkBoys 0-1 -1.26 UNITS
trytrytry 245-452-8 +22.06 UNITS
ttaylor89 39-47-2 -2.81 UNITS
turksure 60-71-2 -16.04 UNITS
tvrw34243 153-142-13 -0.03 UNITS (Trump -115 to win 2020 presidential election and Republican -125 to win 2020 presidential election; Michelle Obama at 10/1 to be the Democratic VP nominee)
UkbetTips 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
UNSPRTNGBHVR 11-2 +8.31 UNITS
Valuist 166-139-10 +12.16 UNITS
Vegashtrain 17-16-2 +0.20 UNITS
Vegas Sharp 22-24-1 -2.11 UNITS
VEGAS VERN 3-0 +3.05 UNITS
Vegas Vic 47-53-4 -5.32 UNITS
Viejo Dinosaur 39-29-2 +10.34 UNITS
Viet 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Vinnie Vegas 3-7 -2.90 UNITS
vitalyo 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
waco 103-77-3 +20.77 UNITS
Wade 4-7-1 -3.70 UNITS
wantitall4moi 0-2 -2.27 UNITS
Way-E-Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
wheat king 12-10-3 +1.42 UNITS
WildBill 3-3 -0.15 UNITS
Willy Loman 20-20 -0.85 UNITS
Winkyduck 663-888-45 +5.39 UNITS (Atalanta to Advance +120; Man City to win the Champions League +410; Vegas Knights to win the West +550; Gretchen Whitmer to be Democratic Veep Nominee: +1500 AND Val Demings +400; #IQ45 to NOT be the 2020 RepubliCON POTUS Nominee +500; 2 Units on Will Jacoby Brissett be Colts starter for Week 1 - NO +100; Dodgers +200 to win the NL; Patriots RSW Ov8.5 -110 AND RSW Un9.5 -110; Jets RSW U6.5 +105; Bills to win the AFC East +275 AND Patriots +175; Will George W Bush endorse Joe Biden for POTUS: YES +350; Will Condoleezza Rice endorse Joe Biden +185; Joe Biden to be elected POTUS +120; Democrat wins Michigan in 2020 POTUS Election -180 & Wisconsin -130 & Florida +135 AND Georgia +200; #IQ45 to lose EC and Popular Vote +110..........#IQ45 to WIN EC but lose Popular Vote +200; Dems control the House/Repubs the Senate +150 AND Dems control the House AND the Senate +130; Next Justice to leave the SCOTUS: Clarence Thomas +400; Tua's 2020 Passing Yards: UNDER 3200 -120)
wirelessjava 1-2 -1.22 UNITS
wiskers 308-431-14 +7.74 UNITS
Woodrow Wilson 54-37-1 +15.77 UNITS
X-Files 3-0 +3.00 UNITS
yisman 546-362-21 +21.53 UNITS
ZzyzxRoad 462-436-19 -12.73 UNITS
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#3
#3
Kudos to HCSKIP, KEVINSTOTT11, BLUELINE, MRTOP, WISKERS and SPORTY for posting solid records over the past two weeks.

EOG contributors CHO, JAMMER and HEIM also came unmasked with victories off the bench.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top